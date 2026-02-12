Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking cross-border service for its UAE-based Pakistani customers. For the first time, the bank’s Pakistani customers living in the UAE can now open accounts with Mashreq Pakistan fully remotely, enjoy a single view of their accounts and transfer money instantly - all through the Mashreq UAE mobile app.

The new digital service is available to Pakistani nationals who hold an account with Mashreq UAE. It eliminates the need for physical documents or in-person visits to branches in Pakistan, replacing the traditional manual account-opening process with a seamless, end-to-end digital experience.

Customers will also benefit from a unified global dashboard within the Mashreq UAE mobile app, enabling them to view and manage both their UAE and Pakistan account balances in one place with enhanced visibility and control over their cross-border finances.

In addition, once the customer's Pakistan account is activated, transfers can be sent instantly and free of charge using Quick Remit, an exclusive remittance feature available only to Mashreq account holders.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said: “We are delighted to introduce this pioneering digital service, which marks a significant milestone for Mashreq and our customers. As the first bank in the UAE to enable non-resident Pakistanis to open accounts in their home country digitally—without physical paperwork or branch visits—we are demonstrating our commitment to reimagining banking through innovation. Our zero-fee Quick Remit service further enhances the experience, empowering customers with greater convenience, speed, and value.”

Pakistani customers who open an account with Mashreq Pakistan will enjoy a current account with zero minimum balance and a free domestic PayPak debit card.

Ghazal AlSakaal, Global Head of Digital Strategic Partnerships at Mashreq, commented: “This milestone reflects our continued focus on building a robust digital financial ecosystem through technology-led solutions. By enabling seamless and secure cross-border account opening, we are breaking down traditional banking barriers and delivering meaningful impact to our customers. We believe this service will redefine how expatriates engage with their financial needs across borders, and we look forward to further enhancing the region's financial landscape through innovative initiatives.”

The launch of this service underscores Mashreq's continued investment in innovation that simplifies cross-border banking and delivers greater flexibility and value for expatriate communities.

About Mashreq:

Mashreq is more than half a century old, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq has pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them achieve their goals and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers. Mashreq has been recognized as the fastest-growing Middle East brand, by Banking 500 rankings for 2024 by Brand Finance.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at: www.Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay