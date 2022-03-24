Mashreq customers will be able to subscribe digitally via the Mashreq Mobile Banking App and online banking platform

Role strengthens Mashreq’s commitment to innovation and providing a seamless digital banking experience

Dubai, UAE: Mashreq Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, will be offering its retail customers the opportunity to subscribe to upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) through the Mashreq Mobile Banking App and online banking platform.

This new initiative launched by Mashreq comes as Dubai prepares to publicly list 10 government-owned companies on the DFM, as announced by H.H Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Development of Financial Markets in Dubai, with the aim of expanding the financial market’s capitalization to AED 3 trillion ($816.8 billion).

Ahmed Abdelaal Group CEO, Mashreq Bank, said: “These are exciting times for Dubai Financial Market, with multiple developments coming together to create a favorable atmosphere for IPOs and a host of A-grade offerings in the pipeline. Our digital banking proposition will not only offer a seamless digital experience to customers who are looking to subscribe to any future IPOs, but will also facilitate in expanding the offering to the widest base of potential subscribers.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said: “DFM’s ultimate objective is to put market services at the fingertips of investors so that they can seamlessly participate in the upcoming IPOs anytime anywhere. We are pleased to see this commitment from Mashreq Bank to facilitate the subscription process, which clearly indicates the importance of concerted efforts between DFM and leading financial institutions to strengthen digital transformation in Dubai and advance investors’ experience to new heights.”

The digital platform allows for real-time subscription payments for Mashreq’s retail customers. Mashreq has also initiated a leveraging scheme for interested customers to enhance their allocation potential.

“Mashreq’s role strengthens its commitment to innovation and providing a seamless digital banking experience to our customers. It further cements our dedication towards supporting the vision of the UAE to build a strong infrastructure for its capital markets and investors,” added Abdelaal.

About Mashreq

One of the UAE’s best performing banks for five decades, Mashreq is a leading financial institution with an expanding footprint across the Middle East. We have international offices in Europe, Asia, Africa and the US, and a strong presence in the financial capitals of the world.

As the oldest bank in the UAE, our journey can be traced back to humble beginnings in 1967, followed by periods of rapid growth and strategic expansion. Throughout our history, Mashreq has differentiated itself by pioneering new-to-market concepts and launching unique products and services.

Our innovative approach sets us truly apart, it also continues to win us numerous awards and accolades across all fields including digital banking, the most recent were: Market Leader by Euromoney Cash Management Survey in UAE for Corporates and in the Middle East and Africa for the Financial Institutions , Market Leader by Trade Finance Survey in the UAE and Middle East, Middle East Best Digital Bank by Euromoney Regional Awards for Excellence, the Most Innovative Consumer/Corporate Digital Bank in the UAE and Best Bank in the UAE by World's Best Bank Awards by Global Finance, Most Innovative Bank in the Middle East by EMEA Finance and many others.

