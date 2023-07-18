Signing witnessed by HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Japan’s Prime Minister, HE Fumio Kishida, during Japan-UAE Business Forum in Abu Dhabi

In lead-up to UAE hosting COP28, collaboration displays UAE’s flagship renewable energy company’s commitment to forging global partnership to advance green hydrogen development towards net-zero future

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (MCG) and INPEX CORPORATION signed an agreement to explore production of the world’s first commercial-scale polypropylene made from CO2 and green hydrogen in Abu Dhabi. The green hydrogen and CO2 will be converted to e-methanol which will subsequently be converted to propylene and polypropylene.

The execution of the agreement was announced during the Japan-UAE Business Forum, in Abu Dhabi, attended by HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Japan’s Prime Minister, HE Fumio Kishida . The three companies will investigate the techno-economic feasibility of a commercial-scale green hydrogen to e-methanol and polypropylene project.

Masdar’s CEO, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, said, “We are very excited to be partnering with flagship Japanese companies, Mitsubishi Chemical Group and INPEX. Our organizations share a firm belief in the power of innovation to create a better tomorrow. Today’s agreement will enable us to join forces and further unlock the potential of green hydrogen to drive industry and growth while reducing emissions.”

Mitsubishi Chemical Group’s CEO, Jean-Marc Gilson, said, “The chemical industry is now faced with the dual challenge of reducing its GHG emissions, while actively participating and leading the transition to a carbon neutral economy. With that focus in mind, our ambition to use CO2 as a key starting raw material is a very important stepping stone towards a sustainable future and we are looking forward to using our expertise to contribute to the success of this project.”

INPEX President & CEO Takayuki Ueda, said, “We look forward to working together with MASDAR and MCG to pursue a green hydrogen to e-methanol and polypropylene supply chain linking the UAE and Japan. This initiative is fully aligned with our decarbonization efforts as well as our long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi, which is one of our core business areas. We hope to leverage this opportunity to enhance our clean energy solutions and help realize a net-zero society by 2050.”

Polypropylene, a type of plastic material, is used to manufacture everyday items such as bottles, jars and food packaging. E-methanol, which will also be produced by the project, is a key synthetic fuel that can be used to decarbonize maritime transportation By developing this project, Masdar, MCG and INPEX aim to support hard to abate sectors including the maritime sector and industries to reduce their carbon footprints.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE’s clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

