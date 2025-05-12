RIYADH: Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Miyar Alshati Real Estate Company (managed by Miyar Capital), Telal Al Wadi Real Estate Company and Saud Al Arifi Investment Group to introduce the iconic St. Regis brand to Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Anticipated to open in 2030, the project features a luxury hotel and residences that will bring St. Regis’ celebrated rituals, bespoke spirit, storied heritage, and signature Butler service to the coastal city.

“The signing of The St. Regis Jeddah reflects our commitment to expand our portfolio of brands and experiences in the Kingdom,” said Karim Cheltout, Senior Vice President, Development, Middle East & Africa. “Jeddah continues to be an important business and leisure destination in the region, and a gateway to Makkah and Medina. We look forward to offering locals and travellers to the city the St. Regis’ legendary service, modern glamour and distinctive luxury experiences.”

The St. Regis Jeddah is expected to feature 191 elegantly appointed guestrooms, suites and serviced apartments with sea views, five distinct dining venues including a signature restaurant and pool lounge. The hotel is anticipated to include a range of facilities such as an indoor swimming pool, fitness centre and spa, along with more than 1,000 square metres of meetings and events space for celebrations and iconic gatherings.

The project is also expected to include The Residences at The St. Regis Jeddah, which will feature 92 one-to-five-bedroom branded residences and offer luxury amenities such as a resident lounge, media room, children’s activity area, meeting rooms, library, fitness centre and a swimming pool.

In a joint statement, Tilal Al Wadi Real Estate Company, Miyar Capital and Saud Alarife Group stated, "We are proud to announce the signing of the first St. Regis property in Jeddah, which we are confident will elevate the standard of luxury hospitality in the city. This project also aligns with our dedication to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 framework. By fostering tourism and creating unparalleled guest experiences, we aim to contribute significantly to Jeddah's vibrant hospitality landscape and the nation's ambitious goals for economic diversification and cultural enrichment."

Jeddah is a key port city and vibrant urban centre on the western coast of the of the Arabian Peninsula overlooking the Red Sea. The second largest city in Saudi Arabia after Riyadh, Jeddah is an ancient trading hub that also acts as a vital gateway to the Holy Cities of Makkah and Medina. The St. Regis Jeddah will be located within the 52-storey U-View Tower along the city’s waterfront that offers travellers and locals seaside views and attractions including King Fahd’s Fountain and the Jeddah Corniche Circuit which hosts the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Formula 1 races.

About Marriott International

