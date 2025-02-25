Nairobi, Kenya – Marriott International, Inc. today unveiled plans to open two luxury tented safari camps in Kenya, following the signings of The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp and JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp with Lazizi Mara Limited and Lazizi Solio Limited, respectively, both part of the Lazizi Group of Companies. Underscoring the company’s commitment to expanding its world-class luxury portfolio and offerings for unique travel experiences, the anticipated properties aim to set new standards for high-end, luxury hospitality in some of Africa’s most breathtaking safari destinations.

“Building off of the incredible success we have seen thus far in our luxury safari portfolio in Africa and the growing appetite for outdoor lodging and nontraditional hospitality experiences, the signing of these agreements with Lazizi Group of Companies marks another milestone in Marriott International’s growth,” said Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. “The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp and JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp will offer opportunities for wildlife encounters, elegant designs, and exemplary service that promise to create lasting memories.”

Shivan Patel, Director of Lazizi Group of Companies, comments, “Kenya is synonymous with the ultimate safari experience. These projects are set to redefine Kenya’s luxury safari segment while promoting conservation and community development. Our continued collaboration with Marriott International underscores our shared commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences that celebrate the region’s natural and cultural heritage.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp

Expected to open in August 2025, The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp will introduce the brand’s legendary service and elegant design to the Sub-Saharan Africa region. The property will be located within the heart of the Masai Mara National Reserve, renowned for its abundant wildlife, breathtaking landscapes, and the Great Migration, where millions of wildebeest, zebras, and gazelles journey from the Serengeti to the Masai Mara each year. Elevated amongst the trees on a secluded island surrounded by the famous Sand River near the Tanzanian border, this treetop retreat will offer picturesque views of the riverbanks and forest, giving guests a front-row seat to experience the majesty of the Great Migration.

The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Camp is expected to feature 20 elegantly appointed tented suites, including a four-bedroom presidential suite, each with a separate living area, private sunken lounge, infinity plunge pool, and indoor and outdoor showers. Plans include refined dining experiences across multiple venues, including a multi-cuisine restaurant with a curated wine cellar, a stargazing sky deck, and an authentic boma. Additional leisure facilities will include a spa and wellness centre, outdoor gym, swimming pool, discovery hub, map room and a photography studio. Guests can anticipate exclusively curated game drives as well as other bespoke cultural experiences.

“These projects are poised to elevate the luxury safari experience, creating an entirely new standard for discerning travellers,” added Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa. “The growth of our luxury safari portfolio and The Ritz-Carlton’s debut into the segment represents a defining moment for the brand. This project seamlessly blends The Ritz-Carlton’s legendary sophistication with the untamed beauty of the Masai Mara, delivering a transformative escape and an innovative, first-of-its-kind offering that will shape the future of luxury safari travel.”

JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp

Expected to open in early 2026, the JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp is poised to provide the perfect retreat for the mind, body, and soul, bringing the brand’s exceptional service and sophisticated design to the heart of the Solio Game Reserve. Nestled between the majestic slopes of Mount Kenya and the peaks of the Aberdare Mountains, this sanctuary will offer an immersive wildlife experience within the 45,000-acre game reserve, and 19,000-acre Solio Ranch Conservancy. Internationally recognised for its successful rhino breeding programme, the conservancy provides unparalleled encounters with white and endangered black rhinos, along with other indigenous wildlife including leopards, cheetahs, and plains game.

The camp is expected to feature 20 luxurious tented units, including two two-bedroom suites, each with a private plunge pool. Design plans include multiple tranquil wellness spaces inviting guests to fully embrace the present moment including the brand’s signature JW Garden, along with four culinary experiences including a traditional restaurant and a sky deck dining venue. Additionally, the property will offer a signature Spa by JW, swimming pool, fitness centre, conservation house, horse barn, retail boutique, and animal viewing hide. A wide range of experiences will be offered including guided horse-riding safaris, night game drives, guided nature walks, quad biking across the Solio plains, and visits to a private rhino orphanage.

Commitment to Conservation and Community

Conservation of the land and its inhabitants will be at the heart of these projects. Both properties will be constructed using sustainable materials and prioritise energy-efficient infrastructure to minimise ecological impact and preserve wildlife habitats. Additionally, the properties will engage with local communities through job creation, education programmes, and wildlife conservation initiatives, ensuring that tourism benefits are widely shared.

The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp and JW Marriott Mount Kenya Rhino Reserve Safari Camp will mark Marriott’s second and third luxury safari camps in Kenya following the successful opening of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in 2023. Marriott International’s portfolio in Kenya includes seven properties and more than 1,100 rooms.

