Dubai, UAE: Marquis Developers, a Dubai-based developer specialising in luxurious family residences, has unveiled its seventh project – the super elegant Marquis One – in Arjan. The 22-storeyed tower will deliver nearly 500 lifestyle homes ranging from studios to 2-bedroom apartments when completed in 2028.

Marquis Developers had earlier launched six residential projects, of which two – 2020 Marquis and Marquis Signature – have been delivered successfully to customers. It has 630 homes that are currently in various stages of development. Of these, it is set to hand over 250 units in the period ranging from Q4, 2025 till Q1, 2026.

The upcoming Marquis One project will be bigger and taller than the previous ones, and is set to add over 480 units to Marquis’ inventory of luxurious, functional and upscale apartments. It offers elegantly designed studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments that redefines community living within a residential building.

This is for the first time Marquis added studio apartments in their collection of projects in Arjan, crafting living spaces for upwardly mobile professionals, couples and young families within the community. To further enhance the community experience, Marquis has dedicated some units as guest houses within the building. This would enable residents to book a stay for visiting family and friends within their own building instead of having to find hotel accommodation.

In order to celebrate its success and to reward its sales partners, Marquis Developers hosted a gala awards ceremony to honour its top sales partners in Dubai, attended by some of Dubai’s most prominent real estate agencies and other special guests.

Marquis Developers awarded the top real estate agents who won the previously announced rewards through their individual sales contributions as well as honoured the top 5 real estate agencies for their performance with Marquis projects during the first half of 2025. Event attendees also got the first preview of Marquis One – the new project that they can look forward to the launch of.

“We are delighted to unveil our new project – Marquis One – the largest project in our portfolio so far, that takes upscale community living to a new level,” Mezuk Mohamad, Managing Director of Marquis Developers, said.

“Home is where happiness is. Known for developing luxurious projects focused on functionality and lifestyle, and offering them at an affordable price has been our signature in Dubai’s real estate and Marquis One takes it to the next level. With every new project, we are adding new luxury lifestyle community elements that enrich people’s lives.

P. B. Navas Khan, Chairman of Marquis Developers, emphasised the company's commitment to crafting spacious, family-oriented residences, “Marquis homes promise both comfortable living environment and lucrative investment opportunities. Trust is the cornerstone of our business, and timely delivery of superior homes is instrumental in fostering customer confidence. Our track record over the past seven years speaks volumes about our dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

“We are proud of our sales team and sales partners who have been selling our luxury homes to buyers. We are very pleased to honour them for their commitment and support and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with them.”

Operating as a Shariah-compliant and debt-free enterprise enables Marquis Developers to maintain a steadfast focus on delivering excellence without the constraints of interest rates or financial burdens. Marquis One stands out as a luxury development that exceeds expectations, not only in terms of amenities but also in creating an enriching family-centric lifestyle.

With a strategic location in Arjan, Marquis One offers comfortable payment plan options, alleviating the financial strain on buyers by allowing the bulk of the payments to be spread across the construction period and the remaining upon handover – for which the buyers can seek mortgage support from banks.

About Marquis Developers

Marquis is a top-notch real estate developer in Dubai, UAE. They create luxurious apartments that are more than just homes—they represent a whole lifestyle. The company makes sure to give personal attention to every project, starting from the beginning until it's finished. They work hard to use every resource available to make elegant, high-quality homes that stand out in the competitive market. Their properties reflect the excitement and beauty of Dubai.

Marquis strives to be the best in the real estate business. They plan and develop their projects carefully to be as efficient as possible. Customer satisfaction is a big priority for them. They aim to make luxury living even better for everyone. They're proud of their ability to design properties that match the community's spirit and make life better for their customers.