Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre "Markaz" concluded its participation as a Gold Sponsor of “Golfe Vision 2023” conference, a new platform aimed at fostering greater business collaboration between France and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The forum, held under the patronage of the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, and organized by Business France, took place from 13-14 June at the Ministry of the Economy, Finance, and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty in Paris. Mr. Diraar Yusuf Alghanim, Chairman of Markaz attended the event, in addition to Mr. Ali H. Khalil, CEO of Markaz, who participated in a panel discussion titled “GCC, The New Global Green Logistics Hub: Partnership & New Investment Opportunities.”

“Golfe Vision 2023” brought together influential decision-makers from the public and private sectors, including policymakers, ministries from the GCC and France, prominent business leaders, midcaps, SMEs, and startups. The event paved the way for a myriad of collaboration and investment opportunities, while also highlighting success stories of thriving partnerships in key sectors that actively contribute to localization strategies and Gulf Visions.

Markaz's sponsorship and participation falls under the ‘Aligning business environment with the principles of sustainable development’ pillar of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy. It showcased its commitment to both regional and global thought leadership, as well as its constant pursuit of innovative investment solutions. By actively engaging in collaborative dialogues with international experts and decision-makers, Markaz strives to cultivate economic policies and drive the implementation of best practices.

Commenting on Markaz’s event participation, Mr. Alghanim stated: "We are proud to have sponsored and participated in Golfe Vision 2023, a successful initiative that facilitated invaluable knowledge exchange and further strengthened ties between France and the GCC. As a trusted partner to our clients and investors, we recognize the significance of engaging in vital events such as this, where industry leaders come together to shape the future of our sectors. Through insightful discussions and exploration of investment opportunities, we will continue to promote economic diversification and the creation of sustainable business models."

Commenting on the importance of the event to Markaz’s long-term development goals, Mr. Khalil said: "At Markaz, we take great pride in our role in creating and finding solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients and the markets we operate in. Throughout the forum, we had the opportunity to connect with many of our valued stakeholders. This level of genuine engagement allowed us to exchange thoughts and visions, and to explore latest global trends."

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.13 billion as of 31 March 2023 (USD 3.67 billion). Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation by developing new concepts resulting in new investment channels that enjoy unique characteristics enabling Markaz to widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), and Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

