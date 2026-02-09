Doha, Qatar – KPMG is proud to announce the official launch of the KPMG Learning Academy, an initiative designed to serve organizations, and its people, in Qatar with critical skills to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment. The Academy aims to foster a culture of lifelong learning, innovation, and capacity building.

The KPMG Learning Academy offers learning and training services tailored to organizations’ needs, drawing on KPMG’s global and regional expertise. The Academy covers areas such as AI for business, digital transformation, leadership development, finance, tax, and regulatory compliance. Its services catalogue is developed by industry experts and aligned with global standards. The Academy follows a competency-based training approach, covering competency assessment, program design, and delivery.

Recognizing the demands of today’s fast-paced work environment, the Academy provides immersive learning options, including bespoke learning experiences tailored to the market, industry, and required competency levels. KPMG’s learning model combines instructor-led training (ILT), e-learning, and on-the-job training to enhance knowledge retention, enable practical application, and ensure achievement of targeted competency levels—offering learners a fresh and practical learning experience.

The Academy will also serve as a collaboration hub, bringing together leading academics, industry partners, and KPMG professionals to share insights and best practices. Through regular seminars, webinars, and networking events, the Academy will connect learners with thought leaders and promote innovation and knowledge exchange across sectors.

"We are pleased to launch the KPMG Learning Academy in Qatar, a strategic step to support the country's long-term goals," said Fabiano Gobbo the KPMG Europe Middle East and Africa Advisory Lead.

"KPMG UK is privileged to be involved with this important and exciting initiative. The KPMG Qatar Learning Academy offers a worldclass integrated learning ecosystem designed for continuous capability building and for those future-ready skills needed in a thriving economy, world-class government services, and knowledge-based society." Noeleen Cowley, KPMG UK Head of FS Advisory and Middle East Corridor

“Our support for Qatar’s development began 47 years ago. The launch of the Learning Academy continues this commitment by equipping people and organizations with skills for growth, leadership, and change, directly contributing to QNV 2030 through human capital development,” said Ahmed Abu-Sharkh, KPMG in Qatar Country Senior Partner.

"The Learning Academy is an initiative that complements our Advisory services by supporting knowledge transfer to our clients and equipping them with the right capabilities to implement and realize their strategies," said Venkat Krishnaswamy, KPMG in Qatar Head of Advisory.

“We are very excited to unveil the KPMG Learning Academy to the Qatari market. This initiative will support our clients in building their capabilities—such as leadership development and technical skills—curate learning needs for their key people, and deliver an excellent experience to participants in our programs,” said Wassim Maksoud, KPMG in Qatar Head of Academy.

