Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” sponsored the Engineering and Petroleum honorary ceremony for overachieving students, organized by the Society of Engineering and Petroleum, held on Wednesday, 5 October, 2022 at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel and Spa. Markaz’s sponsorship of this ceremony falls in line with its strong belief in supporting human capacities and encouraging youth to make a continuous effort to develop both their academic and practical skills.

Representing Markaz was Managing Director, Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, Abdullatif Al Nusif, who gave a speech during the ceremony and said: “Markaz is proud to be part of today’s event, as it falls in line with a key pillar of our corporate social responsibility strategy, Building Human Capacitates, and reinforces our support to Kuwait’s youth and their capabilities across multiple areas, in an effort to create a sustainable future. We strongly believe that empowering youth can only be achieved by equipping them with the appropriate academic skills, to ensure they can face the challenges along the way”.

“Distinguished students are the nation’s real investment, and their relentless efforts are setting the bar for the standards around which communities will be built, especially in the field of engineering and petroleum; which has a vital impact on the national economy. That said, applying and further developing what they’ve learned throughout their years of education, in line with international standards, is a responsibility they now bear. As high achievers, we have no doubt that they will soar to new heights.” Abdullatif Al Nusif added.

Over the years, Markaz sponsored the graduation projects of students from the Engineering and Petroleum faculty, in an effort to motivate and encourage them to bring their creative ideas to life. The company’s continuous community efforts fall under its corporate social responsibility strategy, which is founded on three pillars; namely: building human capacity, aligning our business environment with the principles of sustainable development, and promoting good governance in the business environment. Markaz continuously collaborates with various organizations to launch far-reaching community initiatives, such as Red Crescent Society, Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (KACCH), LOYAC, AC Milan Soccer School and the Indian English Academy School.

-Ends-

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over 1.161 billion as of 30 June 2022. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through developing new concepts resulting in the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics and helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait) and Forsa Financial Fund (the first and only options market maker in the GCC since 2005), all conceptualised, established and managed by Markaz. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Media & Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: ssaad@markaz.com

www.markaz.com