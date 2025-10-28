Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” concluded its sponsorship and participation in the “Kuwait – The Beacon of a New Era: Foundations for Economic Transformation” forum, organized by the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) at the George Washington University’s Jack Morton Auditorium in Washington, D.C., on October 14, 2025. The event coincided with the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG). Markaz was represented by Mr. Ali H. Khalil, Chief Executive Officer of Markaz, alongside a distinguished delegation from the company’s Wealth Management and International Real Estate teams, represented by Mr. Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, MD, Wealth Management and Business Development, and Mr. Sami Shabshab, President of Mar-Gulf Management Inc, the real estate arm of Markaz in the US.

Markaz’s sponsorship of the forum reflects its commitment to its corporate social responsibility strategy and its continuous efforts to solidify Kuwait’s position as a regional and international financial hub. Through these endeavors, the company seeks to align Kuwait’s business environment with global governance standards by facilitating the exchange of expertise among financial and policy leaders and by adopting best business practices to enhance competitiveness.

During the event, Mr. Khalil participated in a panel discussion titled “Foundations for a New Era,” where he discussed pathways to realize “New Kuwait 2035” vision, and the challenges involved in reallocating resources and creating an enabling environment for private sector investment. He emphasized that Kuwait’s advanced economic ecosystem has created a deep and active financial market that successfully attracted foreign investors, resulting in a significant reduction in the cost of funding and thereby stimulating foreign investment in Kuwait.

Mr. Khalil commended the efforts of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) in developing the stock market in Kuwait, and praised Boursa Kuwait and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) for creating an attractive and sustainable investment environment, and praised the vital role played by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) since its establishment in facilitating business operations and enabling full foreign ownership within a clear legal framework that encourages international joint investments through an appealing tax regime and efficient, fair dispute resolution mechanisms.

He also underscored the importance of adopting Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, explaining that awareness and integration of ESG practices generate both direct and indirect benefits that create long-term added value through innovation and creativity. Mr. Khalil further highlighted the importance of investing in human capital in Kuwait, referring to Markaz’s Graduate Development Program (MGDP), which is renowned for cultivating national talent and preparing young professionals for the financial and investment sectors.

He added that this integrated environment has enabled Kuwaiti banks to issue bonds with competitive yields comparable to global benchmarks in attracting foreign investment, reflecting the positive role of the Central Bank of Kuwait in effective supervision and the implementation of sound regulatory frameworks.

Mr. Khalil noted the increasing prevalence of digital investment platforms in recent years, providing Kuwaiti investors with opportunities to build globally diversified portfolios at lower costs. He added that demand is expected to accelerate with the growing proportion of the young population, emphasizing the importance of market regulation and investor protection frameworks in an open and digitally interconnected world facing cybersecurity challenges. He also highlighted that cross-border Gulf integration represents a significant opportunity in this context.

Moreover, Mr. Khalil stated that the private sector possesses the flexibility and capacity to contribute to achieving national development aspirations. Through innovative financial instruments, governments can create investment-friendly environments that encourage private capital to enter new sectors such as digital and logistics services. In this context, Markaz has played a central role, from launching Kuwait’s first investment and real estate funds, to pioneering bond and sukuk programs, and supporting the development of the domestic debt market.

On the sidelines of the conference, Markaz’s delegation attended a reception hosted by the Kuwait Banking Association for major banking and financial leaders under the patronage of H.E. Basel Ahmad Al‑Haroun, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait. Among the attendees were H.E. Dr. Subaih Abdulaziz Abdul Mohsen Al-Mukhaizeem, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Acting Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs & Investment; and H.E. Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as well as central bank governors from Arab countries, senior executives from the financial and banking sectors, and other prominent figures from around the world.

