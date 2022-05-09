HKS appointed to develop the concept and design of the new multibillion dollar Wynn Integrated Resort on Al Marjan Island for joint partners Marjan, RAK Hospitality Holding and Wynn Resorts.

RAS AL KHAIMAH – Marjan, in partnership with RAK Hospitality Holding and Wynn Resorts, Limited, has announced the appointment of international design firm HKS Architects as Design Consultant for the new integrated Wynn Resort set to open in Ras Al Khaimah in 2026.

Located on the man-made Al Marjan Island, the multibillion-dollar development will be the first in the MENA region by Wynn Resorts, the US listed developer and luxury resort operator, and its first ever beachfront resort globally. A significant addition to Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector, the project will feature a world-class hotel as well as exceptional entertainment and gaming amenities all under one roof.

The flagship development of Marjan, Al Marjan Island is a man-made island that is seamlessly transitioning into a world-class resort destination with five-star hotels and residential developments. Offering a pristine setting with stunning coastal views as well as sandy beaches and a marina, the new resort will be on an exclusive island within Al Marjan Island. Built to the highest standards of sustainability best practices, its current scope includes a luxury hotel of more than 1000 rooms, a high-end shopping esplanade, state-of-the-art meetings and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 dining experiences and lounges, a wide array of entertainment choices, gaming area, and other amenities.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, Eng. Abdulla Abdooli, said: “The new resort will be the first of its kind in the region offering guests exceptional accommodations, dining and entertainment in a truly spectacular setting. We look forward to realising our vision for the Wynn Resort on Al Marjan Island with HKS Architects and raising the benchmark in luxury hospitality in the Middle East to boost tourism in the Emirate and attract visitors from across the world.”

Developed with direct investment by Wynn Resorts, the integrated resort is the largest project of its kind in the Emirate’s growing hospitality sector that will create substantial value to its economy by accelerating tourism, creating jobs, and energising the growth of related sectors.

“It is a huge honour to be part of a development that will have such an impact and create an array of opportunities that go far beyond the tourism sector,” said Master Planning & Design Principal of HKS Architects, Kevin Underwood. “We will bring our global expertise and wealth of experience in luxury hotels and resorts to design something truly unique, sustainable and befitting of this new era of tourism focused on quality and one-of-a-kind guest experiences,” he added.

The spectacular Al Marjan Island is only 15 minutes from the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport and 45 minutes from the Dubai International Airport. A leading tourism destination in its own right, it delights visitors with over 7.8 kilometers of sparkling beaches and 23 kilometers of waterfront.

-Ends-

About Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah (the GCC Tourism Capital), responsible for path-breaking developments aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations of the emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts designed, owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas features 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, 33 dining experiences and bars, two award-winning spas, three shopping esplanades, meeting and convention space, two nightclubs, a beach club, two theaters and a golf course. Nearly 70% of the resort’s peak demand is powered entirely by renewable energy. Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort with 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty shopping, 16 dining and lounge venues, state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces, a six-acre public park and Harborwalk. Wynn Macau is a luxury resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, 12 dining and bar experiences, convention space, a shopping esplanade, two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show. Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau, with 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, 14 food and beverage outlets, meeting and convention space, an extensive shopping esplanade, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, a lush spa and salon, and an extensive collection of rare art.

About RAK Hospitality Holding (“RAKHH”)

RAK Hospitality Holding is an integrated hospitality and leisure company, owning, operating and asset managing a diverse portfolio of hotels, hospitality and leisure assets. Its activities include hotel development and ownership; logistics and the provision of both hospitality accommodation and transportation; asset management and advisory; and development and operation of leisure and entertainment assets.

About HKS

HKS is a global firm of architects, designers, advisors and makers driven by curiosity and devoted to creating places that combine beauty with performance. They have 1,350 people in 23 locations and are united by a shared culture and sense of purpose. The company values honesty, diversity and inclusion and celebrate creative thinking across the firm. In partnership with themselves and their clients HKS is known for crafting powerful ideas, solutions and places that stand apart.

