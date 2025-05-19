Move comes as industry reports show rise in demand for innovative, seamless travel solutions



Dubai, UAE: marhaba, part of dnata and a leading global airport hospitality brand, has integrated services from DUBZ, the baggage technology and logistics company, into its expanding service portfolio.



The move creates one of the most comprehensive airport service offerings in the world enabling passengers flying from Dubai to check in and hand off their luggage remotely, fast-track through immigration, and relax in a lounge, all while experiencing marhaba’s signature hospitality in one seamless booking.



As part of the integration, marhaba now offers three signature DUBZ services under its own umbrella:

Check-In Anywhere allows passengers to check in from the comforts of their home, hotel or office – where certified check-in agents will issue boarding passes and collect luggage, which is securely delivered to the airport

Land and Leave enables arriving passengers to skip baggage claim entirely, with their luggage delivered to their doorstep within hours of landing

Baggage Storage and Delivery offers travellers flexible short-term or extended baggage storage options, as well as secure same-day delivery across the UAE ideal for transit passengers, early checkouts or those looking to experience the city baggage-free

Check-In Anywhere and Land and Leave are now bookable directly via marhabaservices.com, with Baggage Storage and Delivery offered at designated service points in Dubai. Combined with its core offerings – including Meet & Greet and lounge access – these services position marhaba as one of the few global providers delivering a fully integrated hospitality journey that extends well beyond the airport terminal.



The announcement follows a significant uptick in demand for smarter airport experiences. According to IATA’s most recent Global Passenger Survey, speed and convenience at airports remain a top priority among travellers around the world – some 70% of respondents said they would prefer checking in their luggage in advance to avoid long queues.



Since dnata acquired a majority stake in DUBZ in 2018, the service has seen consistent year-on-year growth – particularly among families, business travellers and premium passengers. In 2024 alone, DUBZ served over 70,000 passengers through its off-airport check-in, Land and Leave, and baggage storage and delivery services – marking a 15% growth compared to the previous year.



“We're seeing a fundamental shift in how people want to travel,” said Jaffar Dawood, Divisional Senior Vice President for UAE Airport Operations at dnata.



“Whether it’s a family trying to simplify their departure or a business traveller looking to save time, the demand for seamless airport experiences has never been higher. With this integration, we’re anticipating those needs and going beyond them. It’s about removing friction and giving people back time and peace of mind.”



The move also comes as Dubai International (DXB) airport continues to scale new passenger records, with more than 92 million travellers passing through in 2024 – a figure projected to rise even further in the year ahead. As a response, airports worldwide are accelerating investments in off-airport processing technologies to streamline operations and enhance journeys.



Since launching in 1991, marhaba has served millions of customers across key international hubs, including Dubai. By bundling off-site check-in, meet & greet, fast-track clearance and other services, the company positions itself as a one-stop solution in the airport hospitality services market.



