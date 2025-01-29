Dubai, UAE: Mardi Holding – one of the biggest real estate development companies in Georgia – held a successful launch event to announce its expansion into the UAE real estate market in front of a packed house at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai yesterday.

The event drew substantial investor interest, showcasing Georgia's compelling real estate investment opportunities and establishing Mardi Holding as a key player in the region.

Attended by a notable gathering of investors, partners, and dignitaries, the launch highlighted Mardi Holding's prestigious developments, including the Batumi Hills and the innovative Mercure Hotel Aquapark Batumi.

HRH Prince Juan Bagration-Mukhrani, Managing Partner of Mardi Holding, opened the event and expressed enthusiasm for this strategic expansion, emphasising Georgia's unique appeal as an investment destination – combining rich culture, beautiful landscapes, and modern living experiences.

"This event signified a crucial milestone for Mardi Holding and positions us to forge deep connections with UAE investors," said Prince Juan. "With enhanced transport links and shared time zones, we are excited to present Georgia as a viable option for potential second homes and profitable investments."

The event also underscored Mardi Global Investment's (MGI) commitment to launching high-yield projects that promote sustainable development. The collaboration with Accor hospitality group further solidifies Mardi Holding's dedication to delivering exceptional experiences in the real estate sector.

"The success of the event has clearly demonstrated the tremendous interest in investing in Georgia's real estate market. We are excited to see so many investors eager to explore the unique opportunities that our stunning developments offer. This marks a significant step forward not only for Mardi Holding but for the growth of international investment in Georgia." commented Faisal Contractor, CEO, ZAM Properties, a subsidiary of Mardi Holding based in Business Bay Dubai.

About Mardi Holding

Mardi Holding is based in Batumi, Georgia and was founded in 1991. The company is renowned for delivering high-quality residential, commercial, and hotel projects, completing 15 large-scale developments across Georgia. Operating through divisions like Mardi House and ZAM Prime Properties, Mardi Holding focuses on residential complexes, hotel-type houses, and leveraging global expertise. The company partners with notable entities like Accor Hotels and maintains business relationships in several countries.

mardi.ge