Makarem Hotels, a leading Saudi brand specializing in spiritual hospitality, celebrated its valued travel and tourism partners in a distinguished gathering held at Makarem Ajyad Hotel in Makkah for their role in supporting Makarem’s continued leadership and excellence. The event brought together more than 100 guests, including senior representatives from the Kingdom’s most prominent travel agencies.

The recognition underscored the significant role of travel and tourism partners in helping Makarem deliver a seamless and spiritually enriching experience of visiting the Holy Cities, reinforcing Makarem’s position as a premier provider of spiritual hospitality services in Makkah and Madinah.

Amr Al Sunari, Regional General Manager for Makarem Makkah & Dur Hospitality for Hajj at Taiba Investments, commented: "At Makarem, we firmly believe that our partners are integral to our journey of success. This gathering reflects our deep appreciation for their collaboration and marks a key step in strengthening our partnerships as we present our renewed vision for the future of spiritual hospitality".

The guests included several of Makarem’s most prominent partners from leading local travel agencies, reflecting the strong collaborative partnerships built on mutual trust and shared success.

Opened with a warm welcome reception, Makarem embodied the values of generosity and graciousness. Guests were then treated to an exclusive screening of the brand’s new identity film, "A Journey to the Origins." The film showcased a refreshed visual identity and future-forward vision that blend authenticity with innovation while staying true to Makarem’s spiritual hospitality roots.

A key highlight of the recognition party was a premium lunch at Zamzam Restaurant, one of Makarem Ajyad’s culinary landmarks, where a curated selection of oriental and international dishes highlighted the brand’s commitment to exceptional hospitality and service standards.

The gathering concluded in an engaging atmosphere that fostered idea exchange and strengthened relationships, a reflection of Makarem’s ongoing commitment to building sustainable strategic partnerships founded on trust and mutual respect. It also underscores the brand’s continuous advancement in the spiritual hospitality by delivering exceptional guest experiences that meet the needs of pilgrims, while aligning with Vision 2030’s goal of positioning the Kingdom as a global tourism destination and enhancing the quality of services provided.

Makarem is one of the hospitality brands under Taiba Investments. Taiba manages currently over 7,700 hotel rooms across the Kingdom and is actively pursuing strategic partnerships with leading global brands. This effort aims to enhance Saudi Arabia’s capacity to attract visitors from around the world and solidify its position as one of the world’s premier tourism destinations.

About Makarem:

Makarem Hotels, which has been operating since 1983, is a leading Saudi hotel brand in the spiritual hospitality sector, offering a unique model of hospitality services based on the values of faith and authenticity.

Since its launch as the first five-star hotel in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, aiming to enrich the hospitality and accommodation experiences of pilgrims and Umrah performers, Makarem has been committed to meeting the spiritual needs of its guests in accordance with the values and principles of authentic Saudi hospitality.

Today, as one of Taiba Investment's leading hospitality brands, Makarem continues to evolve by offering spiritual retreats that transcend traditional norms. All its facilities provide spaces for worship and tranquility, while offering innovative concepts, personalized services, and quality experiences customized to the modern needs and tastes of guests.

Building on its deep roots in both Makkah and Madinah, Makarem is committed to positively contributing to strengthening the social fabric and economic impact of the two holy cities through supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

About Taiba Investments:

Taiba Investments Company was established in 1988 as a leading company in the hospitality and real estate sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company has a longstanding reputation in the hotel sector, property and facility management, real estate development, and asset management.

Taiba Investments is committed to providing exceptional hospitality and accommodation options through its portfolio of specialized Saudi brands in this field, including Al Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Noor by Makarem, and Dur Communities. Furthermore, its partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned brands, such as IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Accor, enhance its ability to offer and develop a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services that cater to all categories of guests.

