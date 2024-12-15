Eng. Ahmed Aref, Chief Executive Officer of IMKAN Misr, stated, "We are committed to enhancing various residential, administrative, and commercial services within Alburouj The Perfect Circle, making it a comprehensive development that combines the ease of living with professional excellence."*

Muhammed Nagi CEO WRK+, the master brand behind MQR "We're committed to delivering cutting-edge office solutions and attracting strategic partners to drive mutual success which makes Alburouj Business Park the perfect place to have our office solutions in East Cairo and create thriving opportunities to a growing audience."

IMKAN Misr, a leading real estate developer, has announced a significant partnership with MQR, a pioneer in flexible workspace solutions, to create exceptional office spaces at Alburouj Business Park. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment as Alburouj Business Park emerges as the first commercial hub in New Heliopolis, East Cairo.

Engineer Aref emphasized that this initiative redefines the services offered within the residential project, which boasts advanced infrastructure aligned with the latest technological standards. Alburouj encompasses Alburouj Business Park, the first fully integrated commercial district in New Heliopolis, positioning it as a comprehensive development that seamlessly integrates diverse residential spaces with educational, administrative, and commercial services nestled within a fully integrated community.

Alburouj, the flagship project of IMKAN Misr, spans over 5 million square meters in a prime location near key landmarks such as the International Medical Center and the New Administrative Capital. Its strategic connectivity to major roadways, including the Cairo-Ismailia Road and the Regional Ring Road, ensures exceptional accessibility. With 80% of the area devoted to lush green spaces, Alburouj offers a tranquil environment for both residents and businesses.

Muhammed Nagi CEO WRK+, the master brand behind MQR, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with IMKAN Misr, as a pivotal step towards enhancing administrative services in New Heliopolis. He noted that the area has significant potential. This collaboration not only addresses the growing demand for innovative office solutions but also aims to attract the right audience to foster successful partnerships. “By catering to a diverse audience, we are confident that this partnership will unlock new opportunities for business growth and expansion in the region,” Nagi stated, highlighting the promising journey ahead for empowering companies and creating new expansion opportunities.

MQR will occupy approximately 1,465 square meters within Alburouj Business Park, which spans a total area of 100,000 square meters and encompasses 9 buildings, each with five floors specifically designed to meet business needs. A range of comprehensive services—including administrative, legal, and financial support—will facilitate seamless project management and operational efficiency for businesses to operate in one of Cairo's most dynamic business districts.

Currently serving as a vibrant community for over 1,200 families, Alburouj is expanding and reinforcing its role as a benchmark in integrated urban development. With its premium quality and diverse offerings in addition to collaborations, Alburouj is poised to revolutionize the balance between modern living and professional aspirations in East Cairo.