The new flexible workspaces will add almost 7,000sqm of high-quality space across The Middle East and Africa network

The workspaces will open in Mall of Egypt, City Centre Qurum, City Centre Sohar, City Centre Me’aisem and City Centre Deira.

Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, is opening five state-of-the-art Regus and Spaces locations across Oman, Egypt and the UAE, in partnership with IWG, the world's leading provider of hybrid work solutions.

The announcement of these new locations within Majid Al Futtaim’s shopping malls comes on the heels of IWG posting its highest-ever half-year revenue in its 34-year history, due to the rapid adoption of the hybrid working model. The flexible workspaces will open in Mall of Egypt, City Centre Qurum, City Centre Sohar, City Centre Me’aisem and City Centre Deira. The spread of hybrid working has led to extraordinary growth in the number of IWG centres, with 612 new locations added globally between January and end of September 2023. IWG’s Middle East and Africa network will now operate 136 locations across the region.

Scheduled to open January 2024, Regus Qurum at City Centre Qurum in Muscat will provide 805-sqm flexible workplace, offering customers all the amenities they could need at their fingertips. This new Regus centre will deliver an inspiring space to focus, connect, and collaborate with colleagues, clients, and other like-minded businesses.

Situated 200km north-west along the coastline from Muscat, Sohar is a great location to establish further footprint in Oman. The new Regus Sohar at City Centre Sohar, spanning 704-sqm, will be the first modern, flexible workspace to provide hybrid working solutions in area.

Egypt – in particular Cairo – is one of the fastest growing locations in the region. Scheduled to open in July 2024, Spaces Mall of Egypt, in the west of the capital, will span across 2,220-sqm and will transform working life in Cairo. The introduction of Spaces Mall of Egypt in the expanding MEA market will provide facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces, as IWG's 10th location in Egypt.

Situated in the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, two new hybrid workspaces are also set to launch in Dubai. Regus Me’aisem at City Centre Me’aisem, an 1,877-sqm cutting-edge new centre, is scheduled to open its doors in August of next year. Regus Deira at City Centre Deira, located in the heart of city, will be a 1,180-sqm workspace available to working community of the UAE in August 2024.

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt hybrid working for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030. With IWG, partners are able to capitalise on this fast-growing sector, while being supported by IWG’s unparalleled experience.

Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim – Asset Management, commented: “Our partnership with IWG enables us to seamlessly blend work and leisure for our valued customers. Together, we are crafting innovative and flexible environments that empower individuals and businesses to thrive in the heart of our vibrant shopping destinations.”

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim to bring these new flexible workspaces to The Middle East and Africa. Our cutting edge and professional workspaces foster creativity, collaboration, and productivity, supporting the growth and success of businesses across the region, who not only benefit from first-class on-site facilities but access to a global network of approaching 4,000 locations”.

The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work in partnership with IWG to develop the Regus and Spaces brands under a management agreement that will add five cutting-edge workspaces across Oman, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.”

These strategic expansions and partnerships are part of IWG's ongoing commitment to provide flexible workspace solutions tailored to the evolving needs of businesses and professionals in the Middle East and across the globe. With a diverse range of options and locations, IWG empowers individuals and companies to work more efficiently and effectively, regardless of their size or industry.

IWG’s multi-brand expansion strategy across the Middle East and North African region is designed to appeal to every type of business and entrepreneur. IWG creates personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size, from some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls in the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman. The portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. They also operate omnichannel services including online Shoppable Mall, Digital Concierge, an AI empowered Store of the Future and the region’s first Mall of the Metaverse. All of this is powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty program SHARE which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience in the malls along with privileges like VIP Lounge access and Smart parking.

Majid Al Futtaim develops hotels that are connected, or adjacent to, shopping malls offering value, convenience and experience to guests from overseas, the region and the surrounding business community. Majid Al Futtaim owns 11 hotels in the UAE and 2 in Bahrain, all operated by international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Novotel, Ibis, Aloft, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel, Pullman, Le Meridien and The Westin. In 2022, Majid Al Futtaim became the first and only conglomerate in the world to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its portfolio of hotels.

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/

About IWG PLC

IWG is leading the workspace revolution. Our companies help millions of people and their businesses to work more productively. We do so by providing a choice of professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces, communities and services.

Digitalisation and new technologies are transforming the world of work. People want the personal productivity benefits of living and working how and where they want. Businesses want the financial and strategic benefits. Our customers are start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large multinationals. With unique business goals, people and aspirations. They want workspaces and communities to match their needs. They want choice.

Through our companies we provide that choice, and serve the whole world of work: Regus, Spaces, No18, Basepoint, Open Office and Signature. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for businesses of every size. From some of the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet, to individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of flexible working to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.

Join us at www.iwgplc.com