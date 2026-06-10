Dubai, UAE: Majestic Hotels, one of Dubai's most trusted hospitality groups, is proud to announce the grand opening of its fourth property, Majestic Central Hotel, a contemporary 3-star hotel offering 68 well-appointed keys in a prime, transit-connected location in Dubai.

The new property marks a significant milestone in the Majestic Hotels growth journey, bringing its portfolio of properties in close proximity together to deliver seamless hospitality experiences across a cluster of centrally located hotels.

Unbeatable Location, Steps from Sharaf DG Metro Station

Majestic Central Hotel enjoys a strategically enviable address, located in direct proximity to the Sharaf DG Metro Station on Dubai's Red Line. Guests can explore Dubai's key business districts, retail destinations, and cultural landmarks with unparalleled ease, making the property an ideal choice for business travellers and leisure guests alike.

Flexible Monthly Stays, A New Standard in Accessible Urban Living

In response to growing demand from Dubai's diverse residential and working community, Majestic Central Hotel introduces flexible monthly accommodation packages. These thoughtfully designed arrangements have already been warmly welcomed by the local community, offering a practical and affordable solution for extended stays.

Notably, the hotel accommodates shared room arrangements, catering to working professionals and budget-conscious guests who seek comfort without compromise.

Key highlights of the monthly stay offering include:

Flexible check-in and check-out aligned to monthly billing cycles

Shared room options available, ideal for bachelors

All-inclusive amenities with the comfort and service of a full-service hotel

World-Class Amenities at Every Guest's Fingertips

Guests at Majestic Central Hotel will enjoy access to a curated suite of premium amenities, including:

Swimming Pool, A refreshing retreat from Dubai's vibrant energy

Fully Equipped Gymnasium, State-of-the-art fitness facilities for active travellers

Smart TVs in Every Room, Seamlessly connected entertainment for modern guests

Fourth Property, Strengthening the Majestic Cluster

Majestic Central Hotel is the fourth property under the Majestic Hotels umbrella, thoughtfully positioned in close proximity to its sister properties. This cluster approach enables guests to benefit from shared facilities, cross-property booking flexibility, and the assurance of the Majestic brand's commitment to quality, comfort, and value across all its locations.

Eti Bhasin, Executive Director, Majestic Hotels, UAE said, “Majestic Central Hotel reflects our commitment to making quality hospitality accessible to all. With our monthly stay options and prime metro-connected location, we are proud to serve Dubai’s dynamic community of residents, professionals, and travellers.”

The hotel is now open for bookings and welcomes both individual and corporate guests seeking quality accommodation at an accessible price point in a prime urban location.

Location- Sharaf DG Metro, Al Mankhool Road, Dubai, UAE​

Website- https://majestichotels.com/central-hotel/

About Majestic Hotels:

Majestic Hotels is home to a distinguished collection of four-star upscale properties in Dubai, including Majestic City Retreat, Majestic Premier and Majestic Cove. Each hotel is thoughtfully designed to offer an elevated stay, blending contemporary comfort with the rich cultural heritage of the city. Strategically located with convenient access to metro links and Dubai International Airport, Majestic Hotels places guests just minutes from some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including Meena Bazaar, Dubai Frame, the Gold and Spice Souqs, Dubai Museum, Dubai Creek, Dubai Mall and the World Trade Center, making it an ideal base for both business and leisure travellers. Guided by its tagline, “Make a Memory,” Majestic Hotels is dedicated to curating meaningful experiences where every stay becomes a story. Guests are invited to create lasting memories and discover reasons to return.