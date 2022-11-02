The leading luxury hospitality and entertainment group Majestas, headed by entrepreneur Flavio Briatore, lands in Doha just a few days before the start of the World Cup, with a series of major openings including Billionaire, Twiga and Crazy Pizza.

Majestas, ex-Billionaire Life, has in the space of a decade established its iconic brands not only in England, Italy and the Principality of Monaco, but also in Dubai and Riyadh, focusing on the Middle East and preparing to reach €100 million by 2023.

On November 1st , just ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Majestas has opened four locations in Doha: Crazy Pizza, Twiga and Cova, a brand already under licence in Monte Carlo, are part of the exclusive food offer of the new Printemps Doha Oasis, the largest luxury department store in the Middle East. Shortly after Billionaire, in the wake of the successes in Dubai and Riyadh, will set up with other prestigious international food & beverage brands on the new artificial Al Maha Island.

Twiga, Crazy Pizza and Cova, located on the elegant Fashion Avenue, on the second floor of the 40,000 square metre Printemps Doha Oasis, will offer visitors a varied and complete dining experience throughout the day: from a sweet interlude at Cova, to a cheerful lunch at Crazy Pizza and then finishing with a sophisticated dinner at Twiga. True to the Italian heritage, the venues highlight the group’s exclusive codes: a high level food experience combined with a vibrant atmosphere, impeccable service and refined interior decor.

This is a major acceleration in Majestas’ global expansion that will strengthen the group across the entire Middle East region, where the expansion strategy will continue for 2023 and beyond, with openings across all brands and especially Crazy Pizza. The brand that has transformed the world’s most famous Italian food into a unique experience of luxury and entertainment, has put the Gulf area at the centre of its development project, initiating several new negotiations with important local partners, in addition to those already in place and which have led to the opening of two locations in Riyadh.

Although the current focus is on the Middle East market, Majestas continues its expansion projects in Europe and the United States in parallel.

COVA | TWIGA | CRAZY PIZZA

Printemps Doha, Area 11 Mushaireb, Al Khaleej Street 22 | Doha, Qatar

BILLIONAIRE DOHA

Al Maha Island, Lusail | Doha, Qatar

MAJESTAS KEY FIGURES

3 Owned and 2 licensed brands 24 venues

10 cities

6 countries

750 employees

-Ends-

ABOUT MAJESTAS

The leading curator of luxury dining, entertainment experiences and indulgent living. It represents the evolution of Flavio Briatore’s “Billionaire Life” holding, born in Porto Cervo, Italy, in 1998. Majestas has rapidly established its position in the elite entertainment and hospitality world with brands and destinations across Europe, United Kingdom, Middle East and Africa. Today, Majestas continues its global development through a growing number of iconic brands in gateway capitals and luxury leisure destinations, recreating unique atmospheres and vibes: by 2023 Majestas venues will triple.