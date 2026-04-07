Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Maison Safqa, a Saudi-based flash-sale platform for premium and luxury brands, has raised $620,000 in a pre-seed funding round with participation from 500 Global through the Sanabil MENA 500 Accelerator Fund, alongside Saudi and international business angels. Investors include retail and technology entrepreneurs and executives, among them the founder of Ventes Exclusives, one of Europe’s largest flash-sale platforms, now part of Veepee.

Founded in 2024 by Lea Mehaweg, Estelle Nasr, and Georgia Mehaweg, Maison Safqa is building a technology-enabled platform that helps premium and luxury brands monetize excess inventory while maintaining control over pricing, distribution, and brand positioning. Drawing inspiration from the most successful flash-sale companies abroad, the founders leveraged their professional experience and networks across Saudi Arabia and the GCC, along with knowledge in commercial development and e-commerce, to create a platform that connects high-intent, fashion-forward audiences with limited-time offers across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories. At the core of the platform is a partner-centric approach, through which Maison Safqa already offers the brands the flexibility to choose between regular flash sales or invitation-only online sales.

Lea Mehaweg, Co-founder and CEO of Maison Safqa, commented: “The GCC luxury goods market generated $12.8 billion in revenue in 2025, yet brands still struggle to move excess inventory without diluting their image or compromising margins. Maison Safqa was built to address this challenge by providing a controlled environment where premium and luxury brands can unlock that value while reaching the right audience.”

Estelle Nasr, Co-founder and COO of Maison Safqa, said: “From the beginning, our focus has been to build a platform that delivers an effortless and intuitive experience for both brands and customers. For our brand partners, we manage everything end-to-end, from onboarding to delivery, so they can move inventory without the operational burden. At the same time, our technology allows brands to launch campaigns quickly while always offering a carefully selected assortment for customers.”

Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner of Sanabil 500, commented: “We are pleased to support Maison Safqa as they bring an established e-commerce flash sale model to the region. The team has secured partnerships with leading retailers and brands and we look forward to supporting their next phase of growth.”

Since its launch in May 2025, Maison Safqa has built a portfolio of more than 50 premium fashion and lifestyle brands, spanning international and regional labels such as Aigner, Lanvin, Liu Jo, Chantelle, Flabelus, and Qormuz. In less than a year, the platform has grown gross sales by more than 20x and established corporate partnerships with leading Saudi institutions such as Red Sea Global, Diriyah, and Cenomi Real Estate.

Looking ahead, the company aims to become the leading flash sales platform in the region, surpassing $2.5 million in cumulative sales within the next 18 months while expanding its portfolio to more than 100 brands. Maison Safqa is also working to complement its online model with offline sales events across Riyadh and Jeddah and continues to invest in technology, including customer personalisation tools and automated seller onboarding tools.

About Maison Safqa

Maison Safqa is a Saudi-based flash-sale platform helping premium and luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands generate revenue from their overstock while protecting their brand image and reaching new audiences.

Designed for brand-conscious and connected shoppers, the platform combines time-limited drops of up to 80% off with a strictly elevated brand environment to deliver unbeatable access to the world’s most coveted international and regional designers.

Through its tech-first end-to-end proposition for overstock management, Maison Safqa not only creates new value for brands but also redefines luxury retail for a community that values quality, style, and exclusivity. https://www.maisonsafqa.com/