Muscat: Maisarah Islamic Banking Services, the Islamic Banking window of BankDhofar, proudly announces its pivotal role as the Lead Partner in financing the groundbreaking 'Diba – Lima – Khasab' road project. This historic initiative, scheduled for completion in 2027, is set to redefine road connectivity in the Musandam Governorate by linking the towns of Diba, Lima, and Khasab for the first time.

Under the visionary directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the project has overcome challenges through the identification of cost-competitive alternative routes. This breakthrough ensures the realization of a transformative carriageway, spanning 96 kilometers, navigating through rugged terrain—a testament to human ingenuity.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is overseeing the delivery of the 'Diba – Lima – Khasab' project, which entails a construction cost of OMR 151.9 million. The road is envisioned as a vital lifeline, stimulating tourism, commercial investments, and infrastructure development throughout Musandam Governorate. Upon completion, the carriageway will provide easy access to tourist sites, unlocking opportunities for mining, manufacturing, and commercial investments.

Through such funding initiatives, Maisarah reaffirms its commitment to supporting Oman's economic growth.

Commenting on the occasion, Kamal Uddin Hassan Al Maraza, GM and Chief Islamic Banking Officer, said: “With extensive experience in project finance and debt syndication, we are ready to fund the development of Oman's infrastructure and strategic projects. The bank's seasoned project finance team renowned for 'Time-to-Money' executions offers tailored financing solutions, including term finance, working capital finance, LC/LG, and bill discounting, exemplifying its commitment to sustainable development.”

As Maisarah Islamic Banking Services celebrates a decade of excellence, this collaboration with the Diba – Lima – Khasab road project contractors underscores Maisarah’s dedication to providing innovative and ethical financial solutions in supporting of Oman's socioeconomic progress.

For more information about Maisarah Islamic Banking Services, please visit our website at www.maisarah-oman.com or contact our 24/7 call center at 24775777.