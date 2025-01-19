Dubai, UAE – MAHY Khoory Automotive has unveiled the UAE’s first dedicated Dongfeng Service Centre in Al Quoz 3, Dubai, marking a significant milestone in its ambitious strategy to expand its footprint within the regional automotive sector. The 40,000-square-foot facility was inaugurated by Mr. Nasser Khoory, alongside Mr. Shabbir Haideri, Group Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Saj Jabbar, General Manager of MAHY Khoory Automotive, in a ceremony attended by staff and key stakeholders.

The service centre sets a new benchmark in the region for automotive excellence and underscores MAHY Khoory Automotive’s commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience. With cutting-edge technology, an integrated 3S (Sales, Service, and Spare Parts) model and a focus on operational efficiency, the facility embodies the company's vision for growth and its customer-centric philosophy.

According to Mr. Saj Jabbar, General Manager of MAHY Khoory Automotive, “This facility is more than just a milestone; it’s a declaration of our intent to lead the market by delivering unmatched service quality, ensuring customer satisfaction, and elevating the ownership experience for Dongfeng customers in the UAE. Our investment in advanced infrastructure and a highly skilled team of technicians and customer support professionals reinforces our commitment to total customer care and operational excellence.”

Spanning 40,000 square feet, the new service centre is equipped with 17 work bays, enabling a throughput of up to 85 vehicles daily. The on-site Central Parts Department ensures instant availability of critical spares, while strategic partnerships with Dongfeng’s UAE-based parts logistics network allow for emergency deliveries within 48 hours. The incorporation of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, HHT machines, and manufacturer-recommended equipment reflects MAHY Khoory Automotive’s focus on precision, efficiency, and quality in every service offering.

A dedicated team of certified technicians and customer service specialists forms the backbone of the new facility. These highly trained professionals are supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure and streamlined operational workflows, ensuring that every customer interaction is seamless, efficient, and exceeds expectations. The facility also reflects a deep understanding of customer convenience, offering ample parking, a thoughtfully designed layout, and plans for expanded offerings, including body polishing, tinting, valeting, and aesthetic modifications.

This launch represents a significant step in MAHY Khoory Automotive’s growth strategy, solidifying its position as a leader in the region’s competitive automotive sector. By combining scale, technological sophistication, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, the company is well-positioned to set new industry standards and drive its expansion ambitions forward.

About M.A.H.Y. Khoory Automotive Division:

M.A.H.Y. Khoory’s Automotive Division is a testament to the company’s long-standing commitment to the automotive sector. From the 1960’s to the late 1980’s, the company was a prominent dealer of GMC and other leading automotive brands in the UAE, establishing a strong foundation in the market. Today, the division continues to uphold the high standards of quality and service that have become synonymous with the M.A.H.Y. Khoory name. Their Automotive Division not only offers a wide range of vehicles from esteemed global manufacturers but also provides comprehensive services, including after-sales support, parts supply, and customer care. The division's collaboration with international automotive leaders, such as Dongfeng, further enhances their ability to deliver cutting-edge vehicles and innovative solutions tailored to the diverse needs of the region’s consumers.

About Dongfeng Motor Corporation:

Founded in 1969, Dongfeng Motor Corporation is one of China’s largest and most successful automobile manufacturers. With a presence in over 100 countries and strategic partnerships with global automakers, Dongfeng is committed to delivering world-class, sustainable, and innovative mobility solutions. The company is at the forefront of automotive technology, including New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and cutting-edge manufacturing processes.

