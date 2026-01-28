Dubai, UAE – MaHawa by Baynunah Watergeneration Technology SP, the pioneering 100% Emirati water-from-air company, has chosen Gulfood 2026 as the stage to announce a significant evolution in its product portfolio. Showcasing the future of sustainable beverages to a global audience, the brand launched two innovative hydration solutions: the Mahawa Hydrogen Bottle (450 ml) and the reusable Mahawa Aluminum Bottle (330 ml).

Since its inception in 2023, MaHawa has redefined the region's water landscape by utilizing cutting-edge technology to harvest pure drinking water directly from the air. Now, presenting at the world's largest food and beverage sourcing event, the brand is introducing the region’s first hydrogen water produced from air and packaged in aluminum. This launch underscores Ma Hawa's commitment to reducing reliance on traditional water sources and eliminating plastic waste.

Mahawa Hydrogen 450 ml Bottle, The Future of Functional Hydration, Unveiled at the exhibition, introduces a functional beverage designed for athletes, wellness enthusiasts, and professionals seeking a cleaner alternative to traditional energy drinks. The water is infused with molecular hydrogen (H2), a powerful antioxidant known for supporting cellular balance.

Unlike sugary beverages or caffeinated energy drinks, the Hydrogen Bottle supports natural energy and promotes better recovery and sleep quality without the use of stimulants or additives. It offers a solution for consumers looking to "recover naturally," bridging the gap between hydration and high-performance wellness.

Championing a Refill Culture, Complementing the functional line is the new 330 ml Mahawa Aluminum Bottle, a product engineered to challenge the single-use plastic norm. 100% plastic-free and recyclable, this lightweight bottle is designed for everyday use, offering superior temperature retention compared to plastic alternatives.

Speaking on the sidelines of Gulfood 2026, Mr. Amro Asmael, Head of Marketing at MaHawa, said:

"Gulfood is the perfect platform to demonstrate how MaHawa represents a regional success story where innovation meets environmental responsibility. With the launch of our Hydrogen Bottle and reusable Aluminum line, we are proving to the world that technology and modern lifestyle needs can come together to create a meaningful impact.”

He added, “We are not just selling water; we are offering a smarter, cleaner alternative for the athletes and the eco-conscious consumer. Whether it is providing natural energy through molecular hydrogen or encouraging a refill culture to cut down on plastic, our mission is to support a more resilient and sustainable future for the region."

About Ma Hawa

Ma Hawa, by Baynunah Watergeneration, is a 100% Emirati water-from-air company and one of the fastest-growing sustainable hydration brands in the UAE and GCC. Founded with a vision to redefine hydration through local expertise, Ma Hawa produces pure water from air and offers innovative packaging solutions ranging from glass to aluminum to eliminate plastic waste.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Khaled Estef

Email: khaled@ertiqamedia.com