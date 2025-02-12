London, United Kingdom: MAG, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers, is set to participate in the Blackburn Dubai Property Expo, taking place on 22-23 February at Stanley House Hotel & Spa, UK. The developer will showcase its flagship project, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, part of the Keturah Resort, presenting a unique opportunity for an unparalleled lifestyle with unmatched service and amenities.

Dubai's real estate sector continues to see strong growth, driven by HNWIs seeking luxury developments. With nearly 740 branded residences globally and that figure expected to double by 2031, Dubai is a key player, with 140 projects in the pipeline. In H1 2024, branded residences made up 7.2% of all property transactions, generating $7.8 billion—12.6% of last year’s total transaction value. These properties offer premium pricing and strong rental yields, making them an attractive investment option.

Located within Keturah Resort, the first fully wellness-certified resort in the MENA region, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, comprises 200 residences across seven buildings and 12 mansions, each featuring exclusive yacht berthing for residents. Homeowners will benefit from an impressive range of world-class facilities, including a wellness center, a Clubhouse complete with a private members-only club, a ladies’ club, a kids’ club, fine dining and Michelin-star restaurants, a 550-metre promenade, sustainable and organic-focused retail spaces, 24/7 private parking with valet, and a gated community with unique views of the wildlife sanctuary, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek Harbor, and Meydan.

David James, Director of Sales at MAG, said: "The UAE’s real estate sector remains strong, with sustained interest from international investors, particularly from the UK. By showcasing Keturah Resort at the Blackburn Dubai Property Expo, we have the opportunity to highlight its unique features and present a premium opportunity set to reshape the real estate landscape in the MENA region."

The project is located on Dubai Creek, providing convenient access to Dubai Downtown, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai International Airport.

For more information, please visit www.theresidencescreeksidedubai.com

Legal Disclaimer

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside, are not owned, developed, or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC or its affiliates (“Ritz-Carlton”). MAG of Life FZ-LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

Source: AETOSWire

