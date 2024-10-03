MAG Lifestyle Development, one of the leading and most established real estate developers in the UAE, has announced the launch of MAG 777, a AED 350 million cutting-edge residential tower located in a lakefront setting in Dubai Sports City, which is already 60 per cent complete.

MAG 777 combines the tranquility of a serene lakefront setting with the vibrancy of Dubai’s dynamic city life. The development offers easy access to some of the city’s most renowned shopping malls, dining outlets, entertainment venues, medical facilities, and schools, making it a prime choice for both families and professionals. Additionally, the project is in proximity to world-class sports facilities, such as stadiums and golf courses, enhancing its appeal for those seeking an active lifestyle.

The 22-storey building offers 261 fully-fitted units, featuring studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments designed to embody modern luxury and functionality, and will be ready for handover by the end of 2025.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, emphasized the importance of MAG 777 in the company’s portfolio: "In line with our commitment to creating exceptional living experiences, MAG 777 represents a new benchmark in luxury living at Dubai Sports City. This project promises a lifestyle that embodies elegance, comfort, and modernity. Every element, from the exquisite interiors to the world-class amenities, has been thoughtfully crafted to meet the aspirations of our discerning residents. We are excited to bring this unique vision to life and raise expectations for urban living in Dubai Sports City."

Designed with a focus on creating a community where luxury, convenience, and lifestyle converge, MAG 777 is poised to be a sought-after address in Dubai Sports City. Each unit is characterized by large windows that offer stunning views, contemporary finishes, and interiors that maximize space and light

“By introducing MAG 777, we are enhancing our portfolio with distinguished real estate projects in Dubai and continuing the MAG tradition of pushing the boundaries of modern living with innovative designs and top-tier amenities,” added Al Gaddah.

MAG 777 sets a new benchmark for luxury living by offering a range of premium amenities across two dedicated floors. The 20th floor serves as a comprehensive health club featuring a large gym, yoga room, Pilates room, steam room, sauna, and a cold plunge room. Meanwhile, on the rooftop, residents will enjoy an infinity pool with breathtaking lake views, a BBQ deck, and serene relaxation zones. Communal spaces, including a seating lounge area, ensure that residents have every opportunity to unwind in elegance and comfort. The development also includes ample parking, spread across the basement and ground floors to ensure easy access for all residents.

The launch of MAG 777 continues MAG’s legacy of delivering premium developments across Dubai. MAG has a proven track record, having successfully completed a wide range of projects, including the MAG City in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, MAG 5 Boulevard in Dubai South, and other key developments across the emirate. These projects have redefined urban living by blending sophistication, wellness, and sustainability, showcasing the company’s commitment to creating vibrant communities that offer long-term value for both residents and investors.