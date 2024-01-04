Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, announced the purchase of a new plot in Downtown Dubai valued at

AED 350 million to develop a new development part of the luxury well-being real estate and hospitality concept, Keturah.

In his comments, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, said: “The Keturah brand has demonstrated its appeal since its announcement, following the successes of Keturah Reserve and Keturah Resort. This validates the dynamism of Dubai’s real estate sector and the heightened demand for strategic plots to cater to the influx of investors and buyers. We are thrilled to acquire this plot to create another distinctive development under the Keturah brand, strategically positioned in one of the emirate’s best locations, Dubai Downtown. The vision and long-term strategy of the emirate’s leadership encourages us to keep building and launching innovative projects that add value to residents in a city that never fails to amaze and exceed expectations ”

Keturah Downtown will be completed in Q4 2027. More information on the project will be announced in due time.