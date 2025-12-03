Cairo, Egypt – Madinet Masr (EGX: MASR.CA), one of Egypt’s leading urban community developers, has announced inking a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qwell, the first network dedicated to designing and curating elevated senior lifestyle solutions, to introduce integrated smart living model tailored to their needs. This partnership reflects Madinet Masr’s commitment to transforming each of its projects into a distinctive living experience that creates a sustainable positive impact for its residents. This innovative initiative that redefines the concept of senior living within Egypt’s real estate sector.

Sarai will host the first Qwell residential community within its “Esse Residence” development, featuring 78 meticulously designed units tailored to the mobility and sensory needs of seniors. The community offers a safe and comfortable lifestyle while upholding the superior design quality and architectural excellence that Madinet Masr is renowned for and empowers the seniors to integrate rather than isolate. With this initiative, Sarai sets a new benchmark for independent senior living, catering to discerning clients who prioritize luxury, well-being, and the highest standards of quality.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said: “Our partnership with Qwell marks a new strategic milestone in our ongoing journey to redefine the concept of integrated living in Egypt. It reflects our vision of creating unique, inclusive experiences that cater to every stage of life and address the diverse needs of all community segments. We believe that catering to seniors goes beyond providing housing, it’s about creating a holistic lifestyle that ensures independence, comfort, safety, while enhancing both physical and emotional wellbeing within an environment designed specifically for them. This project embodies our commitment to placing people at the heart of every design. The partnership is an extension of our strategy to deliver tangible social impact and drive the transformation toward more sustainable and inclusive communities.”

Magdy El Ridy, CEO of Qwell, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with Madinet Masr to introduce a groundbreaking, human-centered living model for seniors in Egypt. United by our vision, we aim to create a holistic human and social experience that prioritizes well-being through thoughtfully designed spaces that support mental health and enrich daily life. Our goal is to establish a comprehensive residential community for seniors that embodies our commitment to providing an active, independent lifestyle that inspires confidence, dignity, and engagement, leveraging innovative and sustainable solutions that truly meet their needs.”

Building on this shared commitment, Qwell is redefining aging by celebrating it as a vibrant and meaningful journey. Rather than viewing seniors through traditional care-focused lenses, Qwell encourages a lifestyle centered on self-expression, community, and personal growth. This philosophy perfectly complements Madinet Masr’s vision of designing environments where seniors are empowered to live independently, confidently, and with a sense of purpose. Together, the two entities emphasize that seniors are not merely recipients of support, but valued contributors whose experiences shape the heart of the community. This collaboration marks a renewed introduction of Qwell’s vision while reinforcing Madinet Masr’s mission to deliver integrated, impactful living experiences across its developments.

Strategically located along the Cairo–Suez Road and Al Amal Axis in New Cairo, Sarai is just 5 minutes from the New Administrative Capital, 10 minutes from the American University in Cairo, and 15 minutes from the Ring Road, offering exceptional accessibility. Spanning 5.5 million square meters, the project seamlessly blends vibrant urban living with suburban tranquility, offering a wide variety of unit types, from apartments and S-Villas to townhouses, amid extensive green landscapes.

About Madinet Masr

Madinet Masr is one of Egypt’s leading urban development companies, with a legacy that dates back to 1959. With a commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and community enrichment, Madinet Masr has played a pivotal role in shaping the urban landscape of Cairo and beyond.

The company is renowned for developing landmark residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects that integrate quality living with forward-thinking design. Flagship developments such as Taj City and Sarai reflect Madinet Masr’s vision of building inclusive, future-ready communities that prioritize livability, accessibility, and long-term value.

Madinet Masr boasts a robust landbank of 12.8 million square meters, enabling long-term development plans and a strong pipeline of future projects. This strategic asset base underscores the company’s capacity to sustain growth and respond to evolving market demands.

Guided by its purpose — to drive growth in Egypt by developing sustainable communities — Madinet Masr is actively expanding its footprint across the country. The company leverages its deep market expertise, strategic partnerships, and customer-centric approach to deliver projects that enhance quality of life and foster long-term economic and social prosperity.

For more information, please visit: www.madinetmasr.com