New programs and courses will be developed in alignment with identified skillsets, addressing critical competencies required in line with the changing face of businesses

Effort aligns with the UAE's broader goals of enhancing employability and workforce development, particularly in critical sectors such as banking, finance, public services and healthcare

Abu Dhabi, UAE – M42, a global tech-enabled health powerhouse, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADGM Academy, the knowledge arm of the international financial center in Abu Dhabi. The collaboration aims to offer educational and experiential programs for Emirati professionals over the next few years and aligns with the UAE’s vision to upskill Emiratis through technical training to prepare them to contribute further to the nation’s growth and prosperity.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at ADGM Academy, where Abdulla Al Suwaidi, Member of the ADGM Academy Board of Directors, and Faisal Al Mulla, Acting Group Chief Human Capital Officer at M42, presented an overview of the partnership’s objectives.

This partnership aims to create an educational hub to train the next generation of Emirati professionals across various health-tech job roles and enhance the skills of current employees to adapt to evolving market demands. The collaboration will be integrated into the National Development Program and the Financial Job Centre, providing crucial knowledge and skills to both existing and emerging Emirati talent within M42. New programs and courses will be developed in alignment with identified skill sets, addressing critical competencies required by the industry. By partnering with private hospitals and government authorities, ADGM Academy aims to create a skilled workforce that contributes to national progress and economic prosperity.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADGM Academy Board of Directors said: “We are committed to empowering UAE nationals with leadership skills, boosting their confidence and paving the way for their career success. This initiative not only addresses the immediate workforce needs of the industry but also aligns with the long-term vision of the UAE National Agenda and contributes to the development and expansion of the nation’s knowledge-based economy. By investing in our Emirati talent today, we are building the leaders of tomorrow, ensuring they are equipped to navigate and excel in an evolving job market.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42 and Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Our partnership with ADGM Academy is integral to empowering our Emirati colleagues with the knowledge and skills to support the UAE’s ambitions and strategic priorities. It aligns with our strategic vision of building a future-ready workforce and will see us work closely with ADGM Academy to create an educational hub that focuses on training, filling skills gaps and retaining our top talent to support the transformation of the local and global healthcare sector.”

“By joining forces, we are not just investing in education, but also in the continuous professional growth and advancement of Emirati professionals. We want to nurture our Emirati talent and ensure their career opportunities with us are limitless. We look forward to working with ADGM Academy on this important initiative.”

ADGM Academy is actively focused on integrating UAE nationals into various sectors through its Job Centre. This is part of a broader strategy to support the UAE National Agenda, which emphasizes the importance of developing a skilled local workforce in various sectors, including healthcare. The Job Centre not only offers training but also connects Emirati job seekers with potential employers, ensuring that participants are well-prepared for employment opportunities.

-Ends-

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

For more information, please contact:

Mazar Masud

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications, M42

E: mmasud@m42.ae

Asala Fadda

Senior Manager, Group Marketing & Communications, M42

E: afadda@m42.ae

About Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA)

ADGM Academy is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi.

The international financial centre of Abu Dhabi (ADGM) was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGM Academy was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGM Academy has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organizations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied base research relevant to the financial industry focusing on future-driven trends.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adgm and LinkedIn: @ ADGM

For media queries please contact:

E: media@adgm.com