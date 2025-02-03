Construction already underway with delivery timeline set at 3 years, faster than industry average

Cairo, Egypt – M squared, a leading Egyptian real estate developer and the real estate arm of Intro Investments Holding, has officially announced the launch of 31WEST, a 31-feddan residential development in the heart of 6th of October. Designed as an exclusive, boutique community, 31WEST stands as a testament to M squared’s commitment to delivering sustainable, high-quality living spaces that seamlessly blend urban convenience with natural serenity.

With excavation already underway, 31WEST represents a new benchmark in premium residential living, featuring a low-density masterplan, a unique, 7000-m² lake at its core, and 6th of October’s first WELL-certified residential building. The project also offers an exceptionally fast 3-year delivery timeline, which is significantly ahead of the market average of four years or more.

Strategic expansion into 6th of October

Speaking at the launch event, Eng. Karim Malash, CEO of M squared, emphasized that 31WEST marks the company’s strategic expansion into West Cairo, a move that reinforces its position as a developer of iconic, high-value communities.

“For years, our customers have asked us when we were heading west - and today, we are proud to say we have answered that call. 31WEST is a bold statement that solidifies our footprint in West Cairo with a truly exceptional development. Not only have we secured a prime location in 6th of October, but we have also already begun construction before launching sales - an unorthodox move in the market but one that reflects our commitment to timely delivery and putting our residents’ needs first.”

Exclusive, boutique living with a focus on well-being

Only 22% of the project's total area is dedicated to residential units, while 78% is allocated to green spaces, lakes, and internal roads, offering a serene environment for those who value tranquility.

The project will also be home to Egypt’s first WELL-certified residential building in 6th of October. The WELL Certification is an internationally recognized standard that evaluates how buildings contribute to human health and well-being. Such buildings ensure optimal air quality, water efficiency, thermal comfort, and biophilic design principles that enhance residents’ overall well-being.

Eng. Ahmed Said, Chief Development Officer at M squared emphasized how the project reflects the company’s deep commitment to sustainable, integrated communities:

“At M squared, we apply behavioral engineering standards that focus on how a space makes people feel and how they can best utilize it. 31WEST is much more than a place to live –it’s a place that promotes sustainable well-being, offering thoughtfully curated environments, open spaces, and advanced infrastructure that enhance residents’ day-to-day lives.”

The project also features innovative residential offerings, including standalone villas, twin villa clusters, townhouses, and boutique apartments, catering to a wide range of lifestyles - from young professionals to multi-generational families. Each unit type incorporates hobby corners, coworking spaces, and communal zones, making the home a space for living, leisure and productivity.

By utilizing only half of the permitted built-up area, thus prioritizing spaciousness and privacy, 31WEST demonstrates M squared’s commitment to providing residents with the highest quality of life.

A new standard in sales and delivery

31WEST is setting a new standard in real estate sales and customer experience. Unlike many developments where residents may wait years for full-service activation, M squared ensures that all infrastructure, amenities, and security systems are fully operational from the moment units are delivered.

Highlighting the unique financing and sales approach, Malash shared:

“What sets 31WEST apart is of course the quality of its design, but more importantly, we ensure transparency and flexibility within our sales model. We understand that every buyer has different needs, so we offer innovative, flexible financing solutions, with installment plans of up to 10 years. Additionally, our commitment to a three-year delivery timeline - compared to the market average of four years - ensures that our buyers move into their homes sooner, with everything fully operational from day one.”

Prime location with seamless connectivity

Strategically positioned along the 26th of July Corridor, 31WEST offers seamless connectivity to key destinations across Cairo. The project is within close proximity to Arkan Plaza, Gezira Sporting Club, and Waslet Dahshour, providing residents with immediate access to premier lifestyle, retail, and recreational hubs.

A statement of growth and innovation

As M squared continues to expand its footprint, 31WEST reflects its broader vision of creating vibrant, customer-centric communities. The company, which has delivered over 1,108 units and developed 869,000 m² of prime real estate, is on track to become one of Egypt’s top five real estate developers by 2035.

“31WEST is not just about where people live - it’s about how they live,” added Karim Malash. “This launch represents a significant step forward for M squared as we continue to push boundaries, elevate industry standards, and deliver on our promise of exceptional, sustainable communities. Our ultimate goal is to be among the country’s top 5 real estate development companies by 2035.”

Sales and inquiries

Sales for 31WEST are now open. Interested buyers can contact M squared through its hotline 19979, visit its website at www.msquaredev.com, or follow the company’s social media pages for updates.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/msquaredev?igsh=OTVxaGx6bnE3bTNn Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Msquareddev?mibextid=LQQJ4d&mibextid=LQQJ4d Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/msquaredev/ You tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmDvvz_bKU5C7PPr5s4wCUA



About M squared

Founded in 2012, M squared is the real estate arm of Intro Investments Holding, an Egyptian conglomerate with operations in 15 countries across eight sectors. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer-centric design, M squared has redefined Egypt’s real estate landscape by delivering vibrant, integrated communities. The company’s portfolio includes landmark projects such as Masyaf Ras Alhekma, Marmarica Boutique Cabanas, Trio in New Cairo, and 41 Business District.