Sarah-Jane Grant, Director of the hospitality design specialists, LXA, will be in conversation with Peter Bruun of Boxooo as part of GRIF at FHS

Taking place between the 19th and 21st of September at Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) will bring together key players in the hospitality industry to discuss the growth in the region

Dubai, UAE : LXA, the interior design, hospitality, and F&B experts, are set to take a leading role on day one of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) as part of the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF). LXA has earned an impressive reputation as the go-to design services agency for hospitality projects across the GCC and internationally.

Operating in the region for the last 14 years, LXA has worked with some of the biggest players in the F&B and hospitality industry in that time. Their innate ability to handpick the right partners for every job has made them one of the most trusted and sought-after agencies when it comes to lead consultancy, interior design, and project management. LXA offers tailor made projects in an accessible and straightforward manner that distinguishes it from its competition.

Well known in the region for their collaborative work with Jones the Grocer, the agency has also worked with many of the leading names in the hotel market, from Hilton and Sheraton to Accor and IHG.

With offices in the UK and India, and having worked on projects across the globe, LXA is regularly sought out for its international experience when supporting design agencies or franchise-owners who are looking to bring a new concept to the Middle East. This includes stunning work for MNKY House in Riyadh; the Peruvian concept, Andina, in Dubai; and a soon-to-be opening South American restaurant at Atlantis, the Palm.

Constantly innovating, LXA is also playing a starring role in partnership with HMSHost and Doha Airport by designing the airport’s food village, along with 21 F&B outlets, to open in time for the FIFA World Cup in November. This work ties in nicely with LXA’s involvement as part of GRIF at FHS, when the Director of LXA, Sarah-Jane Grant, will be sharing valuable insights into the trends in the F&B and hospitality industry in recent years – most notably on the subject of food destinations.

FHS is co-organised by The Bench and MEED, and will bring together government leaders, hotel & restaurant investors, owners, developers, and operators to discuss the growth of the hospitality industry in the region.As part of LXA’s participation at this year’s event, Director Sarah-Jane Grant, will be leading a discussion on The Future of Food Halls with the COO & CEXO of Boxooo International, Peter Bruun on day one as part of GRIF. They will have an in-depth discussion on the future of food villages in the region and the innovative ways that the traditional food hall is being redefined.

“It is a great pleasure to have the opportunity to speak at such a globally recognised event on something I am truly passionate about. LXA has been working with GRIF since its inception, and we are very proud to still be partnering with this great organisation. The future of the F&B and hospitality industry looks bright, and this event will be a superb showcase of the talents working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep innovating and advancing the sector as a whole,” said Sarah-Jane Grant, Director of LXA.

To find out more about LXA and see all the exciting projects they are involved in visit www.wearelxa.com. For more information on all the work that GRIF does visit www.grif.com and to keep up to date on the agenda for the FHS visit www.futurehospitalitysummit.com.

-Ends-