Dubai, UAE – Elevix, a new digital Capability Centre designed to streamline startup execution across the GCC, officially launched in Dubai this week, bringing together investors, advisory board members, ecosystem leaders, and strategic partners from across the region.

Built to solve one of the most persistent challenges in the GCC startup landscape — fragmented access to reliable execution support — Elevix introduces a subscription-based digital ecosystem that enables founders to move seamlessly from incorporation to scale. Through one unified platform, startups can access vetted partners across finance, compliance, legal, HR, technology, AI, marketing, and revenue acceleration.

With over 50,000 startups currently operating across the GCC, founders often face delays, inefficiencies, and costly missteps due to disconnected service networks. Elevix addresses this execution gap by centralising mission-critical capabilities into one structured, trusted, and startup-friendly platform.

A Platform Built by Ecosystem Builders

Founded by Deepak Ahuja and Anishkaa Gehani, Elevix is born from years of hands-on engagement with regional founders and investors.

“Elevix was built from a clear and recurring founder pain point — access to the right support at the right time,” said Deepak Ahuja, Co-Founder of Elevix. “Too many startups lose momentum navigating fragmented systems. We are building structured execution infrastructure for the region — a bridge between ambition and delivery. Our mission is simple: help founders scale smarter, faster, and with confidence.”

Co-Founder Anishkaa Gehani added: “Early-stage startups struggle not because of lack of vision, but because of lack of coordinated execution support. Elevix brings together vetted service providers, strategic advisory, and market enablement into one digital ecosystem tailored specifically for the MENA startup environment. We are addressing the gap between advice and actual operational delivery.”

Powered by iAccel’s Go-To-Market Expertise

Elevix has been developed with strategic backing and ecosystem insight from iAccel GBI, one of MENA’s leading go-to-market accelerators for technology startups.

“Founders in the GCC often lose valuable time navigating silos,” said Divya Batija, Chief Business Officer at iAccel GBI. “Elevix simplifies that journey by integrating revenue enablement, strategic mentorship, and market access into a single digital framework. It allows startups to focus on building, while the ecosystem works around them.”

Ecosystem Validation

Ashish Panjabi, former President of TiE Dubai and early advisor to Elevix, commented: “Execution infrastructure is the missing layer in many emerging startup markets. By consolidating trusted partners and advisors into one digital capability centre, Elevix is helping mature the GCC’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. This is a meaningful step toward building sustainable startup growth in the region.”

The launch event saw participation from representatives of Dubai SME, NVIDIA, Higher College of Technology, iAccel portfolio founders, mentors and investors, Senior leaders from our Elevix partners including 10xGlobal, Kreston Menon, MSBC Group, UHY James, HUB27, AlphaHealth, Qanooni, TechInspira, xSquare, and Yardstick Marketing.

Supporting Dubai’s D33 Economic Vision

Aligned with Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) — which aims to double the emirate’s economy by 2033 through innovation and entrepreneurship — Elevix positions itself as a practical enabler of the region’s startup ambitions.

Operational since November 2025, Elevix offers startup-friendly subscription pricing designed to reduce overhead while increasing access to high-quality, vetted support networks.

As the GCC enters its next phase of startup maturity, Elevix aims to become the digital backbone that connects founders to the capabilities required to move from idea to scale — efficiently, affordably, and strategically.

About Elevix:

Elevix is a founder centric digital Capability platform, purpose built to strengthen startup execution across the GCC. Officially launched in 2026 in Dubai, Elevix operates on a subscription-based model that consolidates vetted, mission-critical services, including finance, compliance, legal, HR, technology, AI, marketing, and revenue acceleration into one integrated digital ecosystem, reducing friction and operational risk for high-growth startups. Elevix provides host of other benefits including thought leadership, mentoring and workshops that support the founders in their growth journey.

Founded by Deepak Ahuja and Anishkaa Gehani, Elevix addresses the region’s execution infrastructure gap by transforming fragmented service networks into a structured, scalable platform. With strategic ecosystem backing from iAccel GBI, Elevix is positioned to serve the GCC’s growing base of 50,000+ startups, enabling faster time-to-market, stronger governance, and improved capital efficiency.

As the region advances under Dubai’s D33 economic agenda, Elevix aims to become the digital backbone powering sustainable startup growth delivering predictable execution, scalable infrastructure, and long-term value creation for founders, partners, and investors alike

