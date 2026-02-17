Dubai, UAE, The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, in collaboration with Samsung Gulf Electronics, celebrated the graduation of 130 students from across the Emirates, participants in the Samsung Innovation Program.

The program is designed to equip high-potential talent with advanced digital skills and enhance future readiness in key areas, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, algorithms, Python programming, probability, neural networks, and deep learning.

The 350-hour program ran from October to mid-December 2025, equipping youth in the UAE with future-ready skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), statistics, algorithms, Python programming, probability, neural networks, and deep learning.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director of a Department at the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE Government adopts skills development and human capital building as a cornerstone of development and a national priority. He noted that investing in talent development enhances competitiveness, raises efficiency levels in leading the future, and supports the objectives of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

Al Mahmoud added that skills are fundamental to advanced economies and societies capable of adapting to rapid global change, emphasizing that skills development has become a national necessity. This is achieved through strengthening knowledge and technological capabilities and enabling individuals and institutions to anticipate challenges and build flexible, innovation-driven work systems.

Jerome Hong, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics said: “The Samsung Innovation Campus is more than just an AI program; it is a launchpad for the UAE’s youth to step confidently into the future through technology. By equipping participants with advanced AI skills and fostering a culture of innovation, we are helping them become active contributors to the nation’s forward-thinking AI strategy and its outputs.”

The curriculum combined digitized self-paced learning with weekly live sessions, hands-on assignments, quizzes, and continuous support through the SIC learning management system, ensuring a smooth and engaging learning experience.

The program featured nine fully digitized chapters covering artificial intelligence, machine learning, statistics, data science, natural language processing, neural networks, and deep learning.

As part of Samsung’s global corporate social responsibility initiatives, the Samsung Innovation Campus reflects the company’s commitment to advancing digital literacy and empowering the next generation of innovators. The collaboration with the UAE Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications highlights a shared vision to advance artificial intelligence education and build future-ready digital capabilities.