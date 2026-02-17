Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, announced delivering a strategic project with the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports to provide private connectivity for the SOS Infrastructure & Service for NBH (Nasser bin Hamad) Loop. NBH Loop was officially inaugurated by His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports. The 50-kilometer dedicated cycling path, the longest of its kind, is located in Zallaq, Bahrain.

The cycling track is designed to meet international standards to promote a healthy lifestyle and provide a safe, car-free environment for cyclists of all levels. It also serves as a dedicated path for walking and running, with amenities including bike rentals, making it a premier destination for active lifestyles.

This offering highlights stc Bahrain’s leadership in delivering advanced and secure infrastructure for national projects and its commitment to enhancing public safety and smart city development in the Kingdom. Under this agreement, stc Bahrain provided reliable private connectivity & Internet of things (IOT) solutions for all SOS emergency stations strategically located along the cycling path in Zallaq. This critical connectivity will be powered by stc’s advance 5G network, ensuring seamless communication and rapid response capabilities for emergencies.

His Excellency Sh. Hamad Mohammed Al Khalifa, Assistant Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, stated that this partnership reflects the Council’s direction toward developing an integrated sports infrastructure aligned with the highest international standards, while contributing to the promotion of sports participation and a healthy lifestyle within the community. NBH Loop is one of the landmark projects that embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to create a sustainable sports environment that enhances quality of life and community wellbeing.

He added that the provision of a dedicated connectivity network for emergency stations along the track represents a key pillar in enhancing public safety and ensuring rapid emergency response. This initiative also underscores the importance of public-private sector collaboration in delivering national projects with significant sporting and societal impact. He further commended stc Bahrain for its cooperation and its role as a national partner in supporting digital transformation and smart city initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer, stc Business, stated, “We are proud to be a part of this vital project, which further establishes stc Bahrain’s role as a trusted partner for large-scale government digital infrastructure initiatives. NBH Loop is a landmark development for Bahrain, promoting health and well-being across the community. By enabling its SOS emergency stations with our advanced IOT solutions, we are directly contributing to the safety and protection of all road users and reinforcing Bahrain’s smart city vision.”