Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, announced two key highlights during its Ramadan press conference held on 17 February 2026: the appointment of Ghanim Al Muftah as its new Brand Ambassador and the launch of its Ramadan 2026 initiatives.

Ghanim Al Muftah Appointed as Ooredoo Brand Ambassador

The unveiling of Ghanim Al Muftah marks the beginning of a partnership that reflects Ooredoo’s commitment to inspiring communities, empowering individuals, and celebrating Qatari role models. Widely recognised as one of Qatar’s most influential motivational speakers and youth advocates, Ghanim has inspired audiences locally and internationally through his message of resilience, ambition, and purpose-driven living.

Celebrating Togetherness Through Purpose

In line with this spirit of inspiration, Ooredoo launched its Ramadan 2026 initiatives under the theme of “Experience Togetherness this Ramadan.” The initiative introduces a comprehensive portfolio of charitable, cultural, sporting, and digital initiatives aligned with the values of the Holy Month.

Extending Support Across the Community

At the heart of this year’s Ramadan initiatives is Rafeeq Al-Khair, a community campaign dedicated to delivering meaningful support through the distribution of Iftar meals and essential food baskets across Qatar.

In partnership with Qatar Charity, Ooredoo will also support “Iftar Al Jawal,” distributing ready-to-eat meals to fasting individuals before sunset.

In addition, Ooredoo will organise community visits to engage with cancer patients, children with autism, kidney patients, children at Dreama Centre, and individuals with disabilities, further strengthening connections across the community.

Spiritual and Digital Engagement

Ooredoo is supporting the Dooh Qur’an Competition, organised in partnership with Barzan Youth Centre and Dooh Media, celebrating excellence in Quran recitation in a distinguished spiritual setting.

The company is also supporting Nadeeb Qatar, an Islamic digital programme delivered across social media platforms, offering content centred on positive values and reflection throughout Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Rafeeq Al-Haz will be broadcast daily across social media platforms, featuring interactive competitions and entertainment segments during the Holy Month.

Promoting Active Living

Sport remains a key pillar of Ooredoo’s Ramadan calendar. The company is supporting the Al Kass Ramadan Padel Tournament, which was first launched in 2022 and has since become a prominent fixture for padel enthusiasts.

Ooredoo is also the exclusive telecom sponsor of the fourth edition of the Ekbes Beach Volleyball Championship, bringing together professional and amateur players in a dynamic Ramadan setting that encourages participation and active living.

Cultural Celebrations

In partnership with United Development Company (UDC), Ooredoo is supporting the Ramadan Bazaar at The Pearl and Gewan Island, transforming the area into a vibrant seasonal destination celebrating tradition, local craftsmanship, and family experiences.

Ooredoo will also support Ramadan activations at West Walk, including cultural experiences and Garangao celebrations that honour local heritage.

A Unified Vision for 2026

Commenting on the dual announcement, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications, said, “Ramadan is defined by generosity and shared traditions. By appointing Ghanim Al Muftah as our Brand Ambassador alongside our 2026 Ramadan initiatives, we are moving beyond messaging to create a real connection. From charitable outreach to cultural engagement, our goal is to ensure 'togetherness' is a lived experience for the entire community."

By launching both the ambassador partnership and the 2026 Ramadan initiatives simultaneously, Ooredoo reinforces its commitment to empowering local voices and advancing Qatar’s long-term vision through social impact.

