SEATTLE & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- ExtraHop®, a leader in modern network detection and response (NDR), today announced its expansion into Saudi Arabia. This move follows significant international growth, including major expansions and customer wins across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

ExtraHop has gained notable traction across the Middle East, securing key sectors, including government, financial services, and transportation. This growth is accelerating, as demonstrated by a nearly 50% increase in net new customers year-over-year, and is a testament to the company’s robust channel strategy and collaborative go-to-market motion built in partnership with leading regional providers. The expansion into Saudi Arabia capitalizes on this regional momentum, allowing ExtraHop to directly serve the Kingdom’s largest enterprises and critical infrastructure providers.

ExtraHop’s growth in the Middle East is driven by a strong channel partner ecosystem. To further fuel this momentum, the company is aggressively scaling its investment in Saudi Arabia. with localized technical resources and deeper support, ensuring that partners continue to lead the market while delivering mission-critical security results to their customers.

"Our continued international growth demonstrates the trust the world’s most demanding sectors place in ExtraHop to protect their networks,” said Fouad Tawk, Area Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, ExtraHop. “Building upon this trust in Saudi Arabia is essential to ensure the most critical organizations in the world are protected. By bringing our expertise and unparalleled network intelligence directly to this region, businesses will be able to access the definitive evidence they need to rapidly diagnose and resolve performance and security issues, maintaining uninterrupted continuity.”

ExtraHop’s entry into the Saudi Arabian market is being facilitated by AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform. AstroLabs provides support and strategic market guidance for high-growth international technology companies looking to establish and scale their operations across the region.

“ExtraHop’s modern approach to network security and operations is a crucial addition to the Saudi Arabian market's evolving technology sector," said Fouad Fattal, Vice President, Commercial, AstroLabs. “As enterprises scale up their digital investments to meet the Vision 2030 roadmap, they require security that can keep pace. ExtraHop is the NDR leader to provide the level of visibility and detection necessary to secure critical infrastructure and ensure the resilience needed for the region’s largest and most vital transformation efforts.”

To realize the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 – a massive initiative driving digital transformation and economic diversification across the region – robust and resilient cybersecurity is a non-negotiable imperative. The ExtraHop NDR platform, purpose-built for the scale of the largest and most sophisticated organizations, is essential for maintaining the operational continuity of the Kingdom's key enterprises.

ExtraHop empowers Saudi businesses by:

Securing digital transformation efforts: Maintain control and quickly adapt with deep, real-time visibility into complex, hybrid environments and the ability to analyze data at scale.

Maintain control and quickly adapt with deep, real-time visibility into complex, hybrid environments and the ability to analyze data at scale. Protecting critical assets: Mitigate risk and stop sophisticated attacks (including supply chain attacks and zero-day vulnerabilities) in their tracks with real-time threat detection and automated response.

Mitigate risk and stop sophisticated attacks (including supply chain attacks and zero-day vulnerabilities) in their tracks with real-time threat detection and automated response. Simplifying regulatory compliance: Reduce compliance risk and validate security controls with a definitive audit trail and behavioral analysis.

ExtraHop is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Detection and Response 2025, The Forrester Wave™: Network Analysis And Visibility, Q4 2025, and The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Network Detection and Response 2024 Vendor Assessment.

Learn more about the ExtraHop modern NDR platform today.

About ExtraHop®

ExtraHop turns the network – the enterprise’s ultimate source of truth – into actionable insight to power security, performance, and resilience. Delivering superior data by design, we ensure superior defense by default.

The ExtraHop modern network detection and response (NDR) platform provides visibility that thinks, analyzing behavior to intercept evasive risks before they cause damage. We transform network noise into definitive context, enabling security teams to make faster decisions and operate at uncompromised scale.

Whether securing cloud modernization or de-risking AI adoption, ExtraHop gives global enterprises the ground truth they need to thrive.

To learn more, visit www.extrahop.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2026 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., RevealX, RevealX 360, RevealX Enterprise, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or trademarks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

About AstroLabs

AstroLabs is the leading business expansion platform in the Gulf, supporting high-growth companies to set up, operate, and achieve full market integration in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With over a decade of experience and a network of 10,000+ decision-makers, we've helped 2000+ companies successfully enter, scale, and embed themselves within the region's fastest-growing economies.

In partnership with government entities across Saudi Arabia and key global markets, we run strategic programs that accelerate market access, build foundational industries, and support regional visions like Saudi Vision 2030.

For more information about AstroLabs, visit https://astrolabs.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217322211/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

ExtraHop Contact

pr@extrahop.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lara Fakih, Director of Communications at AstroLabs (lara@astrolabs.com)