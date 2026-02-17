The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved increasing the issued and paid-up capital of Nozha International Hospital to EGP 300 million from EGP 242 million, as per a bourse filing.

The company plans to increase its capital by EGP 58 million through the distribution of 0.23967-to-1 bonus shares, to be financed from the retained earnings.

The EGX-listed firm logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 174.192 million in 2025, an annual jump of 48.04% from EGP 117.664 million.

