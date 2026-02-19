Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Lumi, a leading mobility provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the opening of its new branch in Qassim, in the central north region. The official opening ceremony, attended by dignitaries and senior officials, marks Lumi’s strategic regional expansion as part of its long-term commitment to strengthen the land mobility service provider’s robust network across the Kingdom.

The Qassim branch opening reflects the growing demand for mobility services across the central region. By bringing its mobility solutions closer to customers in Qassim and the surrounding areas, the new branch aims to enhance convenience and accessibility while strengthening Lumi’s regional presence.

Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said; "The opening of our new branch in Qassim marks another pivotal stride in Lumi's ambitious expansion journey, driven by the transformative goals of Saudi Vision 2030. This strategic move is testament to Lumi's unwavering commitment to playing an integral role in enhancing the Kingdom's mobility landscape. We are dedicated to strengthening transportation services across Saudi Arabia, empowering individuals and businesses with seamless, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions that contribute to the nation's progress and prosperity."

With its fleet of over 35,000 new and well-maintained vehicles spread across 44 locations in the Kingdom, Lumi offers convenient and seamless booking experience enhanced by efficient customer service built on technology, efficiency and scale. As one of Saudi Arabia’s leading car rental and leasing companies, with branches across 20 cities, they are well-equipped to meet the demands of the Kingdom’s growing population.

Lumi’s offerings include car and motorcycle rentals via digital channels, lease services to Corporate and Government sector clients, as well as used car sales. With a wide and growing network of branches across the Kingdom, the company is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, to revitalize the land mobility sector by providing accessible and modern mobility solutions to residents and visitors through seamless digital innovation.

About Lumi Rental Company

Lumi Rental Company started its operations in 2006 as a sole proprietorship to provide vehicle rental services amongst a portfolio of travel companies under the umbrella of Seera Group Holding. In 2016, strategic plans for the vehicle rental business were reconfigured and an expert management team was appointed. The Company has emerged as one of the leaders in the vehicle rental sector, serving customers across the Central, Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Regions from 44 vehicle rental branches and three vehicle maintenance centres in addition to mobile workshops and third-party vendors, digital channels and a used vehicle sales showroom.

Lumi’s core activities consist of the following business segments: vehicle lease and provision of other related services; vehicle rental and provision of other related services; and sale of used vehicles owned by the Company and released from its operations. https://lumirental.com/en