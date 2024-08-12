Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, has announced the opening of its new Lucid Studio in Jeddah, an integrated retail, delivery, and service center. The new 23,000-square-foot space expands Lucid’s presence in Saudi Arabia and will provide comprehensive sales and maintenance support to the local area as the company serves the growing demands for its award-winning Lucid Air in the country.

“We’re delighted to open this new space and offer one convenient location in Jeddah where customers can purchase and experience the incredible design and performance of the Lucid Air,” said Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director Middle East at Lucid. “As Saudi Arabia focuses on expanding access to electric vehicles, our studios in Jeddah and Riyadh strengthen our commitment to this vision and will offer more customers access to the world’s most advanced electric vehicle.”

The Jeddah Studio is located at the Jeddah Auto Mall, the largest multi-brand car showroom in the city and a major attraction for automotive enthusiasts. The opening follows the company’s recent expansion with the opening of the Lucid Studio Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and underscores the company's commitment to delivering an unparalleled electric vehicle experience in the region.

In addition to its two studios in Saudi Arabia, Lucid’s AMP-2 manufacturing facility in King Abdullah Economic City consists of a semi knocked-down (“SKD”) assembly operation and is currently constructing a completely-built-up (“CBU”) assembly operation. By expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia, Lucid is actively contributing to the goals of Vision 2030 of fostering innovation and a thriving electric vehicle industry, while empowering local talent to be at the forefront of this exciting transition.

Studio Experience

Every Lucid Studio offers a digitally oriented experience tailored to each customer’s preferences, whether they visit in person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid Studios allow customers to experience the brand and learn about its products in settings that highlight the company's distinctive design. Visitors will get a close insight into the award-winning Lucid Air, underscoring the company’s aesthetic and providing an opportunity to delve deeper into Lucid’s products and technology, all designed and engineered in its home state of California.

Service Experience

Lucid's studio in Jeddah provides a comprehensive range of services to its customers, covering both mechanical and electrical maintenance needs, while offering a full inventory of spare parts for any necessary replacements. Featuring advanced diagnostic and repair equipment, the center is operated by highly skilled technicians trained by Lucid, ensuring that every vehicle receives top-tier maintenance. Designed for efficiency, the studio offers quick turnaround times with minimal disruption to customers, while detailed consultations keep them fully informed about the progress and care of their vehicles.

The Service Center features nine working bays specifically for base plate repair, along with two mobile service units that enhance its reach and flexibility. It operates six days a week, with operational hours from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, The center offers a range of services including periodic maintenance, diagnostics, charging, mobile servicing, software updates, tires and wheel alignment, balancing, and car washing. This extensive array of services ensures that all aspects of vehicle maintenance and care are comprehensively covered, providing Lucid customers with a seamless and convenient service experience.

In addition, Lucid offers a SAR 3,750 allowance for the installation of a home charging accessory by an approved Lucid provider in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, each new Lucid Air purchase includes free scheduled maintenance for two years or 40,000 km, whichever comes first.

About Lucid

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at SAR 346,725*. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy.

* Pricing includes VAT, transportation fees and documentation fees.

Media Contact

lucid@bcw-global.com