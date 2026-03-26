Abu Dhabi, UAE – As part of the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) wider overarching initiative in curriculum mapping, Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites will be rolling out dedicated programmes linking their cultural and art collections to the school curriculum. Following this mandate, Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched the Museum Curriculum Portal, a digital platform designed to empower teachers to seamlessly integrate the museum’s world-class collection into UAE school curricula across all three cycles and all subjects from primary to secondary. The portal will enrich classroom learning by fostering critical thinking and curiosity, building cultural awareness, and bridging the gap between theory and practice through direct engagement with real-world artworks and artefacts. The portal, which has been endorsed by the Ministry of Education, also encourages teachers to look at art from the perspective of developing innovative teaching approaches.

Created by Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Education and Learning Resources Department, the portal maps more than 148 artworks and artefacts – 113 from the museum’s permanent collection and 35 on loan from local and international partners – across core subjects such as mathematics, science, languages, history, geography, and specialist subjects including physical education and arts. Each resource is directly aligned with the national and international curricula, highlighting the UAE National Identity framework and enabling teachers to create dynamic lessons that connect students with the richness of global and local heritage.

Teachers can seamlessly explore the artworks database through the portal, gaining access to a rich collection of objects accompanied by scientific artwork labels and detailed information. Content is thoughtfully organised by curriculum topics and keywords enabling teachers to quickly find resources aligned with their teaching goals. The portal also provides precise gallery locations for each artwork within the museum’s permanent collection, along with curated links to core and specialised subjects across the educational cycles, making it an invaluable tool for lesson planning and a gateway to deeper cultural engagement for students. By integrating this resource into their teaching practice, teachers are empowered to elevate the role of art in the classroom. The portal not only enriches everyday learning but also inspires continued engagement through on-site visits to the museum, fostering meaningful connections between students and the world of art.

Maral Jule Bedoyan, Education and Learning Resources Manager at Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “Integrating the museum’s resources into the national educational system is more than an added benefit, it is a transformative way of learning and a visionary approach to embedding historical evidence of knowledge in the minds of future generations. By bringing tangible examples from history, science, and the arts into the classroom, the platform equips teachers with curriculum-aligned content that streamlines lesson preparation across all subjects. It helps students visualise theoretical concepts, broaden their global perspectives, and cultivate a lasting appreciation for heritage preservation.”

Training sessions are designed exclusively for teachers and will provide firsthand guidance in navigating and applying the platform’s resources. Each session is limited to 30 teachers to ensure an interactive experience, with registration closing once capacity is reached. An Arabic-language version of the portal, along with corresponding training sessions, will follow in the 2nd quarter of 2026. Teachers are invited to register their interest on the following link https://emea.dcv.ms/Eu9La5c0cw or by emailing Learn@louvreabudhabi.ae

The Museum Curriculum Portal is a key part of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s long-term commitment to supporting teachers and helping young people explore both local heritage and global perspectives. It brings culture into the everyday classroom environment, advancing the UAE’s vision for an education system grounded in identity, understanding and lifelong learning. Through this platform, students become more curious, informed and globally aware. It marks a meaningful step in making art and history an integral part of how they learn and how they understand themselves and the world around them. The Museum Curriculum Portal is accessible here.

DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to expanding cultural education across the emirate and beyond through a comprehensive portfolio of education programmes, outreach initiatives, and interpretation materials designed specifically for teachers. These resources connect Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites directly to national and international curricula, strengthening the role of museums and heritage sites as dynamic learning environments. The Educator’s Guide to Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Sites can be accessible here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s operating hours

Museum: Open: 10 am – 6.30 pm (Tuesday – Thursday); extended hours: 10 am – 8.30 pm (Friday - Sunday); closed on Monday.

Dome: Open: 10 am – midnight (Tuesday - Sunday) - last entry 11 pm; closed on Monday.

Museum Café: Open: 10 am – 7 pm (Tuesday - Thursday); extended hours: 10 am – 9 pm (Friday – Sunday). Closed on Monday.

Art Lounge: Open: 3 pm – 12 am (last order 11 pm); closed on Monday and during summer.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and Marta Bar: Open: 12 pm – 12 am (last orders at 10 pm) (Tuesday – Thursday, Sunday); weekends: 12 pm – 1 am (last order at 10.30 pm) (Friday – Saturday); closed on Monday.

Aptitude Café: Open: 9 am – 10 pm (daily including Monday)

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For more information on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s acquisitions policies and principles, visit our website.

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies, and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings, and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programmeming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI

The Department of Culture and Tourism–Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.