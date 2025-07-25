Dubai, UAE: Leading real estate developer London Gate has announced the launch of three distinct residential projects in collaboration with OCTA Properties.

This marks their second partnership following the successful launch of Vanguard by Franck Muller.

The collaboration was formalised through a signing ceremony held at the OCTA Properties Sales Centre.

This next chapter in the alliance includes another Franck Muller-branded development, this time located in Dubai Maritime City, bringing the signature sophistication of the Swiss watch brand to a striking new waterfront address.

The three upcoming developments include:

A modern, design-led collection of studios, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in Dubai South , with family-friendly amenities and a stunning rooftop.

, with family-friendly amenities and a stunning rooftop. A boutique low-rise residential building in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) , offering elegant studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units with seamless access to Dubai’s key hubs.

, offering elegant studios, 1- and 2-bedroom units with seamless access to Dubai’s key hubs. A distinctive Franck Muller-branded residence in Dubai Maritime City, inspired by luxury yacht living and infused with the timeless precision and design language of the brand.

London Gate will be the launching developer, while OCTA Properties has been selected as the exclusive sales and marketing partner for all three projects.

Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate, added: “Our ongoing partnership with OCTA Properties continues to flourish, and this latest slate of projects, especially our continued collaboration with Franck Muller, exemplifies our shared dedication to redefining luxury living in Dubai.”

Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties, commented: “We are thrilled to be selected once again for this new wave of developments with London Gate. From our successful first collaboration on Vanguard by Franck Muller to now expanding into three diverse communities, this partnership reflects the deep trust and synergy between our teams.”

Founded in 2014, London Gate has carved a niche in the real estate landscape by marrying architectural refinement with globally celebrated design brands, setting new standards in residential development.

As a strategic partner, OCTA Properties will drive the sales and marketing efforts for these projects, ensuring they resonate in today’s competitive market.

About London Gate

Founded in 2014, London Gate Development is a boutique real estate developer based in Dubai, renowned for blending timeless London elegance with the dynamic spirit of the UAE.

With a growing portfolio of premium residential and branded projects, the company is committed to delivering iconic living spaces that combine architectural innovation, meticulous craftsmanship, and global appeal.

London Gate’s signature developments, such as the record-breaking Franck Muller Aeternitas Tower and the sold-out Vanguard Tower, reflect its dedication to quality, design-led living, and strategic partnerships with world-class brands. As a pioneer in Dubai’s luxury property market, London Gate continues to redefine urban living through visionary projects that inspire and endure.

About OCTA Properties

A leading firm in the industry, OCTA Properties offers developer management services with advanced leading solutions with a focus on exclusive branded residences for property development and the investment sector aiming to minimise risk, increase efficiency, and maximise profitability.

As part of the OCTA brand, the company boasts over two decades of experience among Dubai’s leading developers, backed by an experienced team and a tremendous network in the real estate sector.

OCTA is a key connector in the real estate industry, linking developers with real estate agencies and executing effective sales and marketing strategies. As a developer's exclusive representative, OCTA manage sales transactions and ensures developers diversify their sales channels. Developers can seamlessly integrate OCTA as a comprehensive solution for all their sales, operations, and marketing needs.

Leading brand collaborations include top names such as Rove Homes, Marriott, Elie Saab, Missoni, St. Regis Residences, Franck Muller Vanguard, and Mouawad.