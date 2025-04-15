New Riyadh office will support organisations and people that are playing a key role in realising the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, through the development of human capability

LBS announces appointment of Professor Florin Vasvari as Executive Dean of Executive Education, Middle East and of Professor Vasvari and Helen Kerkentzes, Associate Dean of Executive Education, as General Managers of Riyadh office

LBS deepens regional impact with growing participation from Saudi executives and partnerships with leading national institutions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – London Business School (LBS), a global leader in business education, today announced the opening of an office in Riyadh in the coming months and the appointment of Professor Florin Vasvari as Executive Dean of Executive Education, Middle East. Professor Vasvari and Helen Kerkentzes, Associate Dean Executive Education, are appointed General Managers of the office.

The announcements were shared by Professor Sergei Guriev, Dean of LBS at the Human Capital Initiative (HCI) 2025, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Human Capability Development Program Committee.

Taking place 13-14 April at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center, HCI 2025 convenes global leaders in education and workforce development to explore how learning, inclusion, and action can shape future-ready societies. The announcements from LBS align with HCI’s “Beyond Readiness” vision and reinforce the School’s role in supporting organisations and people that are playing a key role in realising the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, through the development of their human capability.

Strengthening Leadership Development in Saudi Arabia

The Riyadh office marks LBS’s second physical presence in the Middle East, following its Dubai campus. Since opening in 2007, the Dubai campus has gone from strength to strength, with more than 1,600 alumni having graduated from its Executive MBA which is now offered with flexible learning formats – in person or through blended learning – from London or Dubai.

LBS has also seen a significant rise in participation from Saudi executives in its open enrolment Executive Education programmes in recent years, growing by more than 250% in just four years.

LBS also works closely with leading organisations such as Saudi Aramco, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and SABIC to provide customized executive education solutions. By 2030, London Business School is committed to making a significant investment in the development of Saudi leadership, aiming to empower over 10,000 executives through strategic collaborations with leading Saudi organisations in both the public and private sector.

“Our expansion in Riyadh reflects our deep commitment to supporting human capability building and leadership development in the Kingdom,” said Professor Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School. “By providing access to world-class executive education, we are empowering leaders from both the public and private sectors to navigate the complexities of global markets and contribute meaningfully to Saudi Arabia and to the Kingdom’s economic and human capability ambitions.”

A New Appointment to Lead Regional Growth

Professor Florin Vasvari, newly appointed Executive Dean of Executive Education, Middle East, will lead LBS’s Executive Education initiatives across the Kingdom, focusing on strengthening partnerships, expanding programme offerings, and developing leadership talent.

“The demand for executive education in Saudi Arabia is growing rapidly, and LBS is uniquely positioned to support the country and its talent through our long-standing collaborations with many of its leading companies,” said Vasvari. “Through our Riyadh office, we aim to further expand access to world-class business education and co-design new programmes with local partners that will support Saudi Arabia’s transformation for the future.”

Investing in Leadership for the Future

LBS has long been a catalyst for leadership innovation in the Middle East, offering programmes rooted in academic excellence and tailored to evolving business needs. With Saudi Arabia targeting 40% female workforce participation by 2030, LBS is committed to advancing women’s leadership through executive education programmes. The School’s initiatives will equip female leaders with the skills needed to drive organisational success and contribute to the Kingdom’s economic growth.

The number of Saudi women participants on LBS Executive Education programmes has grown by 350% over four years, demonstrating growing momentum toward inclusive leadership development.

The School’s opening of a Riyadh office in the coming months represents the next phase of LBS’s commitment to fostering leadership excellence and supporting people and organisations in the Kingdom for a knowledge-driven economy. The move is part of the School’s ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional service and world-class business education to its valued partners and students around the globe.

