Dubai: Dubai-based Lokalee, an AI-powered content platform for hotels and holiday homes, has entered a partnership with MessageBox, a task management platform for service operations and guest engagement services, to further optimize the digital guest journey for their customers of 200 hotel brands across 20 countries.

Integrating MessageBox’ services into Lokalee’s platform provides a comprehensive solution in a single platform. Guests can access hotel facilities, request services such as wake-up calls, late checkouts, housekeeping and laundry. Benefits for hotels and holiday homes include streamlining of operations, exposure to new partners, a unified guest experience beyond traditional booking services, and personalized guest offerings through preference analytics and the ability to connect with multiple guest service providers through Lokalee’s API integrations.

Lokalee’s platform centralizes services and unique local activities into a single intuitive platform. Designed for hotels and short stays, Lokalee enhances the guest experience, simplifies service management, and drives new revenue streams. The platform allows guests to explore and book everything a property and the destination has to offer, sourced by Lokal Curators and supported by global partners.

“Partnering with MessageBox enables us to further boost the benefits of our hospitality platform to our customers. The integration of MessageBox’ automated services complements our continued development plans to combine hotel services and curated local experiences within a single platform,” said Samir Abi Frem, CEO of Advanced Digital Technology and Lokalee.

"Our partnership with Lokalee marks an exciting step forward in enhancing the digital guest experience for the hospitality industry. By integrating MessageBox's services into Lokalee's platform, we're enabling hotels and holiday homes to offer a unified, streamlined solution for guest engagement and task management." said Shabu Ans, Founder of MessageBox.

About Lokalee

Lokalee is a B2B, fully customizable content platform for hotels and holiday homes, designed to enhance guest interactions, simplify operations, and increase potential revenue. AI-powered, the interactive platform enables properties to connect digitally with guests from pre-arrival to post-departure. Guests can browse and book everything the property and the destination has to offer and receive curated experiences and authentic recommendations sourced by our Lokal Curators and supported by our global partners. The plug and play white-label SaaS platform can be branded and customized for the hotel or holiday home. To learn more, please visit www.business.lokalee.app/

Contact

Anne Bleeker, Managing Director, In2 Consulting

Email anne@in2consulting.com

About MessageBox

MessageBox is an AI-powered task management platform designed to streamline service operations and enhance guest engagement for the hospitality industry. Our innovative solution enables hotels and resorts to efficiently manage guest requests, automate services, and provide a seamless digital experience. With features like housekeeping requests, guest requests, digital menus, guest chat and engagement, breakfast management and maintenance tracking, MessageBox helps properties improve operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. To learn more, visit https://messagebox.ai

Contact

Shabu Ans, Founder of MessageBox

Email: shabu@messagebox.ai