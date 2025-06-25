Abu Dhabi: With the support of Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the aviation technology firm LODD, and 7X, the investment holding group in trade, transport and logistics, overseeing the logistics and express delivery provider EMX, have launched the first pilot flight for autonomous drone parcel deliveries in Abu Dhabi, marking a qualitative leap in the logistics sector across the emirate.

The trial falls under the strategy of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) that, with ADIO’s support, aims to develop and adopt smart and integrated mobility solutions in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Conducted with oversight from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Integrated Transport Centre, the initiative is part of a wider strategy to enable smart mobility solutions through ADIO’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster. The initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s efforts to localise production, develop future-ready infrastructure, and reinforce its position as a global hub for innovation and advanced industries.

Omran Malek, Head of the SAVI Cluster at ADIO, said: “ADIO is proud to champion the development and rollout of cutting-edge logistics technologies that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global innovation hub. This pilot is a powerful example of the kind of local partnerships and forward-thinking strategies that drive long-term economic and infrastructure value for the Emirate.”

The first test flight, conducted in Khalifa City, demonstrated the viability of autonomous aerial parcel delivery. A drone transported a simulated package from a local post office to a designated drop zone using a secure winch-based delivery system.

Humaid Saber Al Hameli, Director of the Aviation Transport Division at the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “Ensuring the safety and security of our airspace remains a top priority for the Integrated Transport Centre. We continue to advance the regulatory frameworks necessary to support the safe and effective integration of unmanned aerial systems into Abu Dhabi’s wider transport ecosystem.

“This pilot trial reflects the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors, and represents a concrete step toward the future of smart aerial mobility in the emirate. We are committed to providing a secure and adaptive regulatory environment that keeps pace with innovation and empowers the adoption of emerging technologies. This enhances Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and reinforces its position as a leading hub for sustainable mobility and future-focused technologies.”

Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD, said: “Autonomous drones introduce a transformative layer to urban delivery networks. With one operator able to manage multiple deliveries simultaneously, the system brings a new level of scalability and responsiveness to the logistics chain. We’re proud to work with 7X, ADIO, the GCAA, and the Integrated Transport Centre to advance this technology in the UAE.”

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said: “This milestone reflects our continued commitment to pioneering next-generation logistics solutions that align with the UAE’s vision for smart mobility. By integrating autonomous aerial technology into EMX’s national logistics ecosystem, we are enhancing operational reach and speed, and building a more adaptive, future-ready network capable of meeting the evolving demands of commerce and connectivity.”

LODD and 7X continue to collaborate with regulators and industry partners to refine procedures, ensure regulatory compliance, and gather operational insights to support wider rollout, highlighting the continued collaboration between private partners and regulators to refine systems, ensure compliance, and support future expansion.

The pilot marks the first phase in a broader strategy to deploy drone-based logistics services across Abu Dhabi. With progressive regulation and infrastructure readiness, the emirate is emerging as a leader in autonomous air mobility within the region.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development and public-private partnerships ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.

About LODD

LODD is a UAE-based aviation technology firm focused on developing hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aircraft systems for autonomous cargo transport. Alongside aircraft development, LODD is building the infrastructure and partnerships needed to bring drone logistics into real-world operation across the UAE.

About 7X

7X, a Public Joint Stock Company under the Emirates Investment Authority. 7X operates as a trade, transport, and logistics investment and holding group, headquartered in Dubai, overseeing and managing its diverse portfolio, including its logistics arm EMX, its fintech arm FINTX, its digital transformation business EDC, and postal services through Emirates Post.

7X supports the UAE’s socio-economic development by integrating national goals across logistics, eCommerce, financial inclusion, and digitalization. It is the driving force enabling a world in motion from the 7 emirates to the 7 continents, and across the 7 seas.

About EMX

EMX, the logistics arm of 7X, delivers bespoke logistics services and last-mile delivery solutions to meet the needs of government, banking, e-commerce, and corporate entities. EMX offers reliable domestic door-to-door delivery services in the UAE while fostering global business connections through its international network. Focused on tailored, efficient, and convenient solutions that empower businesses and bridge distances, EMX ensures a world within reach.