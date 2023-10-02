Dubai, UAE: Live Nation Middle East, a renowned name in the entertainment industry, is expanding its touring business to bring the magic of Arabic music and talent to audiences worldwide. Live Nation Middle East has appointed Amin T. Kabbani to lead the newly formed team, marking a significant step towards bridging cultures through music and showcasing the rich diversity of Arabic musical heritage to audiences across Europe, North America, Latin America, and Australia.

Amin is a distinguished industry leader with a 15-year track record of excellence in Event Operations Management. His extensive career encompasses strategic guidance, core operational business needs, post-production oversight, creative direction, event production, talent management, media coverage, and public relations. Amin has garnered his expertise by working with top-tier agencies and A-list celebrity clients, solidifying his reputation in the entertainment industry.

“Expanding our operations to include international touring for Arabic talent is a natural progression for Live Nation Middle East,” said James Craven, President for Live Nation Middle East. “While focusing on established names, Live Nation Middle East is equally dedicated to nurturing up and coming regional talent. The commitment will be demonstrated through shows hosted within the Middle East itself, utilizing iconic venues, such as Etihad Arena. By supporting emerging talent in their home region, we aim to strengthen the foundation of the Arabic music industry and contribute to its global recognition.”

In addition to his operational and event management experience within the entertainment industry, Amin's vast experience has led him to oversee world-renowned events in Europe and North America, such as Music Loves Fashion (Los Angeles & Montreal), 53rd Annual Grammy Official After Party, Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Sponsor party for Cadillac, Belvedere, Pirelli, New York Fashion Week and Cannes Film Festival.

"I am truly honored and excited to join the Live Nation Middle East team on this incredible journey of transforming the Arabic touring market. This is a remarkable opportunity to not only shape the future of live entertainment but also to celebrate the rich Arabic culture through unforgettable performances,” said Kabbani. “As we look forward to an exceptional start in Q1 2024, I am thrilled to lead a tour headlined by an iconic Arabic artist, spanning a minimum of 18 stops."