Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SIBS AB (publ) (“SIBS”) an international specialist in industrialised, volumetric modular construction, today signed a strategic collaboration with LINQ Modular, part of ALEC Holdings, to accelerate the delivery of large-scale, high-quality modular developments across the Middle East.

The collaboration brings together SIBS’ proven global manufacturing capability with LINQ’s on-the-ground delivery expertise and ALEC Holdings’ deep regional construction experience. Together, the companies aim to unlock the next phase of industrialised construction in the region, delivering faster, more predictable and more sustainable residential and mixed-use developments at scale.

The collaboration builds on LINQ’s early success in pioneering prefabricated and modular construction in the Middle East. Since its establishment in 2020, LINQ has demonstrated the commercial and technical viability of modular construction for high-end applications, including hospitality, bespoke residential and complex urban developments. This next phase significantly expands those foundations, with a shared ambition to deliver at least 1,500 modular units per year spanning residential, commercial and hospitality developments, subject to project awards and client approvals, through an industrialised, repeatable delivery model.

LINQ will continue to lead market engagement, regulatory approvals and in-country delivery, supported by ALEC Holdings’ proven on-site execution capabilities, while SIBS will provide large-scale industrial production capacity, design-for-manufacture expertise and repeatable factory quality. This synergy reflects a deliberate strategy to meet rapidly growing demand in the region’s residential sector, where speed of delivery is critical but cannot come at the expense of quality, safety, or sustainability.

A key enabler of this collaboration is the modular license granted by Dubai Municipality to LINQ which uniquely enables the company to deliver G+6 residential and commercial buildings in the emirate. Combined with SIBS’ experience in delivering large apartment complexes internationally, this positions the collaboration to respond effectively to current market momentum, as residential supply continues to struggle to keep pace with demand across major urban centres in the Gulf.

Clients will also benefit from SIBS’ extensive international track record in industrialised construction. To date, SIBS has delivered approximately 7,000 apartments globally, with its modular systems typically reducing project timelines by around 40%, production costs by up to 30%, and energy consumption by up to 50% compared with traditional construction methods.

“This cooperation is a major step forward for modular growth in the UAE. LINQ and ALEC Holdings bring deep and proven on-site expertise across the region, while SIBS contributes industrialised production capacity and repeatable manufacturing quality. Together, we can provide clients with a faster, more predictable and scalable modular solution, from manufacturing through to project completion,” says Erik Thomaeus, CEO at SIBS.

“This collaboration represents the natural next phase of a strategy we have been executing over several years - building market understanding, proving modular at the premium end of the sector and developing a strong pipeline of opportunities. By combining SIBS’ ability to manufacture at scale with our delivery capabilities and ALEC Holdings on-site expertise, we can now offer clients a full-spectrum industrialised construction solution that supports speed, certainty and long-term value,” says Graham Petty, Operations Manager at LINQ.

The collaboration is already underway, with multiple near-term project opportunities actively being progressed and evaluated, reflecting strong momentum and a robust pipeline of modular-led developments across a range of building typologies.

About LINQ Modular

LINQ is an innovative sustainable modular solutions provider that integrates industry best practices with high-quality materials, resulting in an agile, sustainable product that can be assembled anywhere. Headquartered in the UAE, LINQ provides a level of consistency that improves project durations, while reducing material waste and energy consumption. LINQ is a subsidiary of ALEC Holdings, a leading Middle East-based contractor, which enables it to leverage innovative manufacturing methods and cutting-edge modular techniques for the development of well-designed, factory-built units.

For more information, please visit http://linq-modular.com/

About SIBS

SIBS was founded in 2016 and is today one of the world’s leading modular building manufacturers. With an annual scalable capacity of up to around 6,000 homes, or 12,000 modules, SIBS delivers sustainable, high-quality buildings adapted to local conditions. The company’s industrialized platform enables a wide range of applications, from residential housing to community buildings. SIBS has the entire integrated value chain for industrial construction within the group, including design and configuration in its own building system, industrial production in its own factories, and onsite assembly and finalization. Through digitalization and advanced technology, SIBS sets a new standard in the construction industry. SIBS’ bond is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Read more at www.sibs.se.