Leading regional healthcare corporations and financial institutions highly represented on this year's list



Dubai-UAE: LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, released its annual Top Companies list for the UAE. The coveted list is developed each year to help professionals navigate the new world of work by spotlighting the best workplaces for them to advance their careers.



This year, LinkedIn launched the list across 35 markets, their largest expansion to date. Identifying the top companies is more relevant than ever as economies and organizations across the globe emerge into a post-pandemic world of work. All selected companies have been ranked based on seven pillars that are proven to lead to career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.



The UAE 2022 Top Companies list is note-worthy as 80% are new entrants.



Conglomerates such as Mubadala, Al Tayer, and Majid Al Futtaim have remained in the ranking, highlighting the consistency of these companies in creating a work culture that attracts and retains talent. Leading regional healthcare firms and top-tier financial institutions strongly feature on this year's list, reinforcing a trend that is seen across LinkedIn’s data as both sectors saw high growth during the pandemic.



Chalhoub Group, Mediclinic, HSBC, and Aster DM Healthcare cover a breadth of key sectors and are among those that have topped the list. These companies prioritize investing in an inclusive environment for employee growth and success, while continuing to navigate their recovery in an unpredictable landscape.



Around the UAE, corporations are undertaking a strategic shift toward the new world of work. Lynn Chouman, Senior News Editor at LinkedIn, said “It is exciting to witness companies move in parallel with the transformation of the modern workplace - and our data is reflecting that. Seeing new rankers make up 80% of the list for 2022 is an indication of how significant a single year can be in reinvigorating business cultures as the world of work continues to evolve.”



She added, “While it is important we celebrate companies that have remained an employer of choice for their employees amid global uncertainty, the list also aims to inform professionals on the best places to work in the UAE.”

The Top Companies in the UAE are:



1. Chalhoub Group

2. Mubadala

3. Mediclinic

4. HSBC

5. Aster DM Healthcare

6. Daman - National Health Insurance Company

7. Al Tayer Group

8. L'Oréal

9. Mashreq Bank

10. MetLife

11. ADIB - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank

12. GMG

13. Majid Al Futtaim

14. Amazon

15. Schneider Electric



What are LinkedIn Lists?

“LinkedIn Lists” is a LinkedIn News series that celebrates the people and companies making an impact in the professional world. LinkedIn publishes several flagship lists each year (Top Companies, Top Startups, Top Voices and Jobs on the Rise) in a growing number of countries. LinkedIn Lists are fueled by exclusive LinkedIn data mapping the professional landscape from the global LinkedIn News team.



What is the methodology for the Top Companies List?

The methodology for Top Companies is built on research around what it means to build a great career, matched to exclusive LinkedIn data that can uniquely tell that story for our members. There are seven key pillars to the methodology, each revealing an important element of career progression:

● Ability to advance: Tracks how employees get promoted both at the company and when they land a new position externally, based on standardized job titles.

● Skills growth: Looks at how employees across the company are gaining skills while employed at the company, using standardized LinkedIn skills.

● Company stability: Tracks attrition over the past year, as well as the percentage of employees that stay at the company at least three years.

● External opportunity: Looks at Recruiter outreach across employees at the company.

● Company affinity: Tracks LinkedIn connection volume among employees, controlled for company size, as a means to measure how supportive a company’s culture is.

● Gender diversity: Measures gender parity within a company and its subsidiaries.

● Educational background: Examines the variety of educational attainment among employees, from no degree up to Ph.D. levels, reflecting a commitment to recruiting a wide range of professionals.



