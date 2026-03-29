Cairo – Lime Consumer Finance, the largest platform for education financing in Egypt, announces a strategic partnership with Cippo Egypt, a leading child development organization, reaffirming its commitment to making quality education accessible to all, without barriers.

The collaboration provides flexible financing solutions that enable families to access integrated educational and developmental services for children, including those with Special Abilities, helping expand access to specialized support and ensuring that every child—regardless of their background or needs—has the opportunity to thrive.

Commenting on this, Mr. Ahmed Mohsen, CEO and Managing Director of Lime Consumer Finance, stated: “This partnership reflects Lime’s purpose-driven approach to financing, focused on creating tangible social impact by supporting sectors that directly affect the lives of children and families. Studies indicate that the prevalence of developmental disorders and learning and communication difficulties among children in Egypt ranges between 6% and 10%, meaning roughly one in ten children may require developmental or educational support. This underscores the importance of comprehensive solutions that ensure no child is left behind, while empowering families to prioritize their children’s growth and learning—further solidifying the role of fintech in empowering communities and connecting financial solutions with real human needs.”

Tamer Al Kharratt Founder and CEO of Cippo added: “Through our partnership with Lime, we are creating a future where every child is understood, supported, and given the opportunity to reach their full potential. This collaboration allows us to extend our impact, reaching more families who can benefit from early and continuous developmental support. By combining services such as shadow teachers, workshops, and psychological and educational programs, we empower children aged 3–16—including people with special abilities—to learn and grow in their natural environments, from schools to homes. Working closely with families, schools, and practitioners, we aim to foster nurturing, inclusive, and responsive educational environments that provide children with the right support to thrive and positively shape the next generation.”

Through Lime’s innovative financing solutions, families will now have greater access to CIPPO’s specialized programs and services, helping alleviate financial pressures and empowering parents to prioritize their children’s development.

By bridging the gap between financial accessibility and specialized child development services, Lime and Cippo Egypt are setting a new standard for inclusive education—ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive, while empowering families and schools to collaborate in providing the right support. This comes at a time when national data from CAPMAS underscores the growing importance of enhancing child wellbeing and ensuring equitable access to essential educational and developmental support services across Egypt.

About Lime Consumer Finance:

Lime Consumer Finance is Egypt’s largest platform specialized in long-term education financing and beyond. While its first entry point is to empower families through flexible, transparent, and FRA-approved financing solutions across the full education journey—from KG to PhD—Lime is also building a foundation for future vertical expansion into other high-impact sectors.

The app features a holistic marketplace of top educational institutions, seamless digital onboarding, and data-driven tools to support informed decision-making. With a vision to cater to multiple consumer segments and address financial inclusion through new digital solutions relying on state-of-the-art technology, FAB Group in the UAE established Lime under the FRA.

Backed by the strength and expertise of FAB Group and guided by multidisciplinary board members, Lime is committed to delivering structured growth, financial inclusion, and sustainable impact across Egypt’s evolving fintech landscape.

About Cippo Egypt:

CIPPO Egypt is a Cairo-based child development and mental-health organization that provides integrated psychological, educational, and inclusion support for children and adolescents, especially those with neurodevelopment differences such as children on the spectrum, ADHD, learning challenges, and emotional or behavioral needs.

It was founded in 2017, CIPPO works with both neurodiverse and neurotypical children through evidence-based programs that support their emotional, social, and academic development across schools, homes, clubs, and community settings.

CIPPO Provides:

School inclusion support

One-to-one psychosocial and developmental sessions

Parent coaching and consultation

Workshops and community activations

Neurodiversity-affirmative awareness initiatives

ADHD, CBT, LSI, DIR Floortime, Social Emotional Learning and Social Speech programs and workshops

Our approach focuses on whole-child support, meaning they work with the child, family, and school together not just in isolated therapy sessions.