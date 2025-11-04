Q3 2025 EPS increased by $5.14 to $6.21 on a reported basis and increased by $5.84 to $7.02 on a non-GAAP basis.

Increased our 2025 full-year revenue guidance to be in the range of $63.0 billion to $63.5 billion; reported EPS guidance raised to be in the range of $21.80 to $22.50 and non-GAAP EPS guidance raised to be in the range of $23.00 to $23.70.

Pipeline progress included positive results in four Phase 3 trials of orforglipron, across type 2 diabetes and obesity, with plans to submit to global regulatory authorities by the end of the year for the treatment of obesity.

Regulatory progress included U.S. FDA approval of Inluriyo (imlunestrant) for certain adults with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Manufacturing progress included announcements of two new facilities in Virginia and Texas, and the expansion of Lilly's existing Puerto Rico site.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced its financial results for the third-quarter of 2025.

"Lilly delivered another strong quarter, with 54% revenue growth year-over-year driven by continued demand for our incretin portfolio," said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. "We advanced orforglipron through four additional Phase 3 trials, enabling global obesity submissions by year-end, and we achieved U.S. FDA approval of Inluriyo (imlunestrant)—marking key progress across our pipeline. We continue to increase manufacturing capacity, announcing new facilities in Virginia and Texas and an expansion of our site in Puerto Rico."

In Q3 2025, worldwide revenue was $17.60 billion, an increase of 54% compared with Q3 2024, driven by a 62% increase in volume, partially offset by a 10% decrease due to lower realized prices. Key Products1 revenue grew to $11.98 billion in Q3 2025, led by Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Revenue in the U.S. increased 45% to $11.30 billion, driven by a 60% increase in volume, partially offset by a 15% decrease due to lower realized prices. Price was negatively impacted by a favorable one-time adjustment to estimates for rebates and discounts in Q3 2024. Excluding this base period effect, U.S. price declined by high single digits.

Revenue outside the U.S. increased 74% to $6.30 billion, driven by a 66% increase in volume and to a lesser extent a 6% favorable impact on foreign exchange rates. The volume increase outside the U.S. was driven primarily by Mounjaro. Revenue included a $200.0 million sales-based milestone payment for Jardiance and $180.0 million of revenue associated with the divestiture of the rights to Cialis in select markets outside of the U.S.

Gross margin increased 57% to $14.59 billion in Q3 2025. Gross margin as a percent of revenue was 82.9%, an increase of 1.9 percentage points. The increase in gross margin percent was primarily driven by favorable product mix, partially offset by lower realized prices.

In Q3 2025, research and development expenses increased 27% to $3.47 billion, or 19.7% of revenue, driven by continued investments in the company's early and late-stage portfolio.

Marketing, selling and administrative expenses increased 31% to $2.74 billion in Q3 2025, primarily driven by promotional efforts supporting ongoing and future launches.

In Q3 2025, the company recognized acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) charges of $655.7 million compared with $2.83 billion in Q3 2024. The Q3 2025 charges primarily related to the acquisition of SiteOne Therapeutics, Inc. The Q3 2024 charges were primarily related to the acquisition of Morphic Holding, Inc.

Asset impairment, restructuring and other special charges of $364.9 million in Q3 2025 were primarily related to a litigation charge, as well as acquisition and integration costs associated with the closing of our acquisition of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. In Q3 2024, there was a charge of $81.6 million, that primarily related to impairment of an intangible asset associated with a molecule in development.

The effective tax rate was 22.8% in Q3 2025 compared with 38.9% in Q3 2024. The effective tax rates for Q3 2025 and Q3 2024 were both unfavorably impacted by non-deductible acquired IPR&D charges, with a larger impact occurring in Q3 2024. Additionally, the effective tax rate for Q3 2025 was unfavorably impacted by U.S. tax law changes enacted during the quarter.

In Q3 2025, net income and earnings per share (EPS) were $5.58 billion and $6.21, respectively, compared with net income of $970.3 million and EPS of $1.07 in Q3 2024. EPS in Q3 2025 and Q3 2024 included acquired IPR&D charges of $0.71 and $3.08, respectively.

On a non-GAAP basis, Q3 2025 gross margin increased 56% to $14.71 billion. Gross margin as a percent of revenue was 83.6%, an increase of 1.4 percentage points. The increase in gross margin percent was primarily driven by favorable product mix, partially offset by lower realized prices.

The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 17.7% in Q3 2025 compared with 37.6% in Q3 2024. The effective tax rates for Q3 2025 and Q3 2024 were both unfavorably impacted by non-deductible acquired IPR&D charges, with a larger impact occurring in Q3 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, Q3 2025 net income and EPS were $6.31 billion and $7.02, respectively, compared with net income of $1.06 billion and EPS of $1.18 in Q3 2024. Non-GAAP EPS in Q3 2025 and Q3 2024 included acquired IPR&D charges of $0.71 and $3.08, respectively.

Mounjaro

For Q3 2025, worldwide Mounjaro revenue increased 109% to $6.52 billion. U.S. revenue was $3.55 billion, an increase of 49%, reflecting strong demand, partially offset by lower realized prices. Revenue outside the U.S. increased to $2.97 billion compared with $728.0 million in Q3 2024, primarily driven by volume growth.

