Dubai — LG Electronics (LG) has launched LG Radio+, the company’s ad-supported audio streaming service, now available on LG smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above. This new service allows users to effortlessly access a diverse selection of podcasts and radio programs. For a streamlined user experience, LG Radio+ will work with the LG ThinQ app,1 providing users with a convenient way to access and enjoy their favorite audio content no matter where they are in the room.

To offer a curated list of audio streaming content, LG has partnered with global radio and audio provider Radioline, giving users an all-in-one audio platform allowing effortless access to news, sports, music and more. Available in the US and Korea, LG smart TV users can explore a range of live stations and podcasts, with options such as NPR, CNN Radio, Fox Radio or The Joe Rogan Experience in US, or popular local stations and podcasts in Korea.

The LG Radio+ app can be accessed from the Content Store or Apps or by using the voice search function of the LG Magic Remote, providing a fast and convenient way to discover new listening content.

For quick and easy exploration, LG Radio+ has an intuitive interface with a comprehensive channel list, presenting popular audio channels on the On Air page, alongside a personalized selection of favorite channels. Users can navigate the On Air and Podcast pages to access their desired audio streaming content, while the Featured page provides a dynamic view of trending music, updated in real-time to highlight the most popular or season hits. This enables users to search, discover and enjoy their preferred audio content with ease out of a large library of over 14,500 channels in US and over 440 available in Korea.

As part of LG’s commitment to enhancing user convenience and connectivity across the company’s life-enriching products, listeners will be able to access LG Radio+ through the LG ThinQ app,2 enabling enjoyable audio streaming on LG audio devices with minimal effort. What’s more, LG Radio+ will also be available to access through the My button on xboom speakers in 2025.

LG continues to elevate the user experience with a broad range of content and an intuitive user interface, making it effortless to explore and enjoy audio entertainment. To learn more about how LG is enhancing the audio experience, visit LG Newsroom.

1 Available at a later date in 2025.

2 Accessible via xboom category

