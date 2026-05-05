Doha – Lesha Bank has signed a collaborative agreement with DTX Partners (DTX), the advisory arm associated with Doha Tech Angels (DTA), to jointly pursue Shari’a Compliant venture capital investments focused on technology-driven opportunities. DTA is one of Qatar’s first privately led institutional platforms dedicated to investing in early-stage technology companies.

The collaboration brings together extensive capabilities and investment banking expertise of Lesha Bank with DTX’s deep expertise in venture capital and technology investment origination. The collaboration will focus primarily on high-growth technology sectors, including software, artificial intelligence, fintech, health-tech, and biotech.

While the collaboration will prioritize opportunities with strong linkages to Qatar’s innovation ecosystem, it will also selectively explore compelling international investments, with no predefined geographic limitation. All investments will be subject to deal-specific terms and conditions, internal approvals, and definitive documentation.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Lesha Bank, said:

“This collaboration reflects our strategic commitment to expanding our presence in the venture capital and technology investment space. By collaborating with DTX Partners, we are combining institutional investment capabilities with deep sector expertise to access high-potential innovation-led opportunities. As technology continues to reshape economies globally, this partnership positions us to support the growth of scalable, future-focused businesses while delivering attractive value for our investors.”

Dr Hessa Al Jaber, Founding Partner of DTX added:

“We are pleased to collaborate with Lesha Bank to explore venture capital opportunities. Through DTX Partners, and our broader Doha Tech Angels (DTA) platform, we bring deep experience in technology investments alongside strong market access. we aim to identify and support innovative companies with the potential to scale globally while contributing to the continued development of Qatar’s technology and innovation ecosystem.”

About Lesha Bank

Lesha Bank is the first independent Shari’a-compliant investment bank authorized by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ). As a trusted investment partner, Lesha Bank offers attractive, premium investment opportunities and innovative financial solutions with local, regional, and international reach.

The Bank continues to strengthen its role as a strategic advisor and gateway to opportunities across Qatar, the region, and global markets, with a particular focus on the United States, Europe, and the MENA region.

Lesha Bank serves high-net-worth individuals and corporates through a comprehensive suite of tailored, Shari’a-compliant financial products and solutions. Its offerings span alternative investments with a focus on aviation, infrastructure, private equity and real estate, alongside asset management and investment banking advisory services.

Media contact

Maryam Al Malki – Director, Marketing & Corporate Communications

communciations@leshabank.com

About DTX Partners

DTX Partners is an advisory firm focused on technology-driven investment opportunities. The firm specializes in investments across technology sectors. Leveraging deep sector expertise and a global network of investors, DTX Partners works with institutional partners and companies to originate, structure, and execute technology-focused investments.

Contact

Sara Daniel – Managing Partner

sara@dtx.partners

www.dtx.partners

About Doha Tech Angels

Doha Tech Angels (DTA) is Qatar’s first privately led investment club, investing in early-stage technology companies locally, regionally and globally. DTA brings together a network of strategic investors to back innovative, high-growth ventures while contributing to the development of Qatar’s startup ecosystem.

info@dta.qa

www.dta.qa