Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Global strategy consultancy L.E.K. Consulting is expanding its local operations in the GCC to meet the increasing demand and to maximize the potential and amplify the growth of its clients in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, the firm announced.

After many years of serving clients in the GCC from international offices, L.E.K. is solidifying its presence in the region with a new office in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and is growing the firm’s presence in the UAE, with a new office in Abu Dhabi. L.E.K. recently secured licenses to operate in KSA, enabling it to expand offerings and operations and deliver more of its deep sector expertise and experience, particularly in education, healthcare, and transport sectors, for clients in the region.

“Our business in the Gulf region has grown over recent years, and demand for L.E.K.’s strategic insights and sector expertise continues to increase in these booming economies. We are excited to enhance our on-ground capabilities and make a longer-term investment in the GCC, to drive growth and value for regional businesses. We look forward to working alongside current and new clients on their most important strategic and operational challenges, and to creating superb employment opportunities for local talent,” said L.E.K. Global Managing Partner Clay Heskett.

For over four decades, L.E.K. has been drawing on its core competencies of research, benchmarking, modeling, analysis, and strategy development to support senior decision-makers navigate complex strategic, commercial, and operational challenges with unparalleled expertise and a proven track record of success. The firm’s key clients include large corporations, government entities, and sovereign wealth funds, which L.E.K. anticipates will grow significantly in the coming years.

With its global network of integrated, diverse, and collaborative partners, and deep expertise in the technologies, business models, and ecosystems of the regional and global markets, L.E.K. aims to develop solutions in its focus sectors of education, healthcare, and transport to ensure the long-term success of its new and existing clients in the region.

